Meet Abisola Olutokun: The Filmmaker Changing Narratives and Breaking Boundaries in the Industry

In today’s interview, we sit down with Abisola Olutokun, a talented Nigerian-Canadian filmmaker, shaking up the world of storytelling with her unique perspective.

From her early days as a child actor to becoming a director, Abisola is carving a niche for herself in the competitive world of filmmaking. Known for her recent production The Fadugbas, she shares insights into her journey, her challenges as a diasporic filmmaker, and what keeps her going.

1. What drew you to filmmaking?

I have always regarded myself as a storyteller. I have always loved telling stories, whether it’s through blogging, writing, or speaking. Before filmmaking, I authored three amazing books that bordered on migration, family, newlyweds, and childbearing. I discovered filmmaking as another avenue to tell transformative stories, it’s a different medium, but it has the power to touch people in a unique way.

2. Tell us about The Fadugbas, what inspired it?

Having first-hand experience as an immigrant, I have been able to witness the struggles that many immigrant couples go through, especially when adjusting to life abroad. The Fadugbas was born from my desire to educate, to help maintain peace and love in relationships, but in an engaging and relatable way.

Being in Canada for over seven years, I’ve seen marriages break down due to cultural shifts and the strain of adapting to new surroundings. I wanted to explore how couples can work through those challenges and address them before they result in a breakup.

3. Before The Fadugbas, did you have a film background?

“Oh yes! I started off as a child actor at the age of 10, featuring in my first film. After that, I continued acting in church plays before moving up to lead Covenant University’s Theatre Group as their Director. I also had a similar position during Youth service at the National Christian Corpers’ Fellowship (NCCF).

Later, I honed my skills by taking acting classes at Radiance Toronto. Interestingly, the inspiration for my first book came while attending the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), I was part of the Filmstars project in Toronto. My first short film, Japa Wahala, came out in 2023 and that was an incredible learning experience.

4. What do you think makes a good movie?

A good movie is driven by a strong and relatable story. It all comes down to the narrative. But, it’s also about the right cast and crew that understand the vision of the story and are committed to delivering accurately.

You can have the perfect story, but without the right actors to bring it to life, it might not convey the emotions and depth that the story deserves.

5. What are some challenges you faced producing The Fadugbas?

As a new filmmaker, I faced quite a few challenges. I had to wear my hat as a project manager to navigate one of the biggest hurdles in the production which included managing the different phases of the projects, logistics and resources, cast and crew scattered across different locations while trying to maintain the authenticity of the story. Budgeting is always a challenge, especially for independent filmmakers, and getting the right team together for a project is not always easy but perseverance and passion helped me push through.

6. What sort of movies would you like to work on but haven’t had the opportunity yet?

There are many genres I would love to explore. I’m particularly interested in historical dramas and documentaries that explore African heritage, as well as films that tackle social issues like immigration, love and family.

7. What inspires you as a person?

My main source of inspiration is God. Then people I meet, the stories I hear, and the resilience of communities. I’m also inspired by the ability to make a positive impact through storytelling, whether it’s through a film, a book, or an article. I want my work to spur reflection and spark change.

8. Tell us about Abisola, what other things do you do apart from filmmaking?

Besides filmmaking, I am also a certified project manager and a social entrepreneur. I’ve published three books and have been writing & creating content for over 5 years now. My first book is Travelling Out which explores stories of immigrants, a guide for new migrants.

Afterwards, I authored 365 Days Married and also Journey to Motherhood. As a social entrepreneur, I founded The Hatching Lady in 2017, a platform created to empower youths and women from the ages of 18-35 years old. Through it, we have hosted conferences, trainings, and charity outreaches in Nigeria & Canada. I am passionate about helping others tell their stories and I enjoy mentoring young people. I’m also a bit of a foodie, so when I’m not working on a film project, I like to try out the different cuisines in my community.

9. What are some things that make you happy?

Spending time with my family, connecting with fellow creatives, and seeing my work resonate with people. There’s nothing more rewarding than knowing that your film has made a difference, no matter how small. Knowing I am also working in line with God’s perfect will makes me really happy. Also, I love good food and good movies!

10. What’s your style?

My style is rooted in authenticity and emotional depth. I try to create content that feels real and speaks to the human experience. I don’t like to shy away from difficult topics, but I aim to present them in a way that is engaging and relatable. I want the audience to feel something, whether it’s joy, sorrow, or reflection.

11. Any words for people reading this?

Never underestimate the power of your story. Every individual has something unique to offer. If you have a passion, don’t let anything stop you. Keep pushing forward, even when the challenges seem impossible. And remember, sometimes the hardest paths lead to the most beautiful destinations.

12. Would you like to give a shout-out to some people who contributed to the success of The Fadugbas?

Absolutely! To the best cast and crew that made this production happen in Canada, thank you so much for trusting me with your time and skills. Major shout out to Olutokun Emmanuel – our super fantastic DOP, Olowofela Johnson, the incredibly talented actor who played – Fadugba, Semilloore Atewelogun our super amazing Therapist, Tolu Adekunle and Fadekemi E.O.J our awesome camera crew members, Bolaji Opakunbi our editor.

Finally, I would like to appreciate my beautiful family, my mum, dad, sisters, brothers, my amazing husband and my son. The miracle of his birth is like air to my wings that keeps me dreaming and wanting me to live fully and do the things God has written about me.

