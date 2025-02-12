Federal Government Proposes 12-Year Basic Education Model & Technical College Upgrades

The federal government is considering a shift from Nigeria’s current 9-3-4 education system to a 12-year basic education model. Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, revealed this on Thursday in Abuja during the 2025 extraordinary National Council on Education (NCE) meeting, which serves as the highest policy-making body for education in the country.

Under the current 9-3-4 structure, students undergo nine years of basic education, three years of senior secondary education, and four years of tertiary education. However, Tunji explained that the proposed shift to a 12-4 model aims to provide a more continuous and standardised curriculum, aligning with global educational standards. “It is important to acknowledge that while the 9-3-4 system of education has its merits, it also has drawbacks, such as the need for students to work to further their education,” Tunji explained.

He added: “It is therefore prudent to transition from the 9-3-4 to the 12-4 system of education. By doing so, Nigeria will align with global standards in preparing students for better tertiary education. A 12-year basic education model will ensure a continuous, uninterrupted curriculum, promoting better standardisation and fostering quality assurance in the education system. It will also guarantee that students receive a more comprehensive and continuous learning experience, improve educational outcomes, and contribute to a more educated populace that drives Nigeria’s economic development.”

Another key topic discussed at the meeting was the national policy on bullying, which is set to be reviewed alongside the proposed education framework. Additionally, discussions included the conversion of federal science and technical colleges into federal technical colleges. “A second key agenda to be discussed today at the extraordinary meeting is the conversion of federal science and technical colleges into federal technical colleges,” Tunji said. He highlighted the importance of technical education in bridging the skills gap in the labour market. “The provision of technical education allows a nation’s human and natural resources to be harnessed more effectively. Therefore, technical education contributes significantly to national development, driving cultural and industrial progress,” he stated.

The minister also mentioned that the Council would be discussing the 16-year policy on admission into tertiary institutions, which is to be incorporated into the national policy on education. “I am sure many of you have heard about the challenges we face as a nation with talented, bright students being disenfranchised from pursuing tertiary education. In any society, it is crucial to standardise the education of exceptionally gifted students who are highly functional. We are now preventing these students, after finishing secondary education at the age of 16, from attending university until they are 18. This delays their development and harms their futures. These students are capable and brave. If we leave them idle, we risk exacerbating mental health issues.”

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, added that while the government is prioritising the implementation of existing education policies to improve quality and equity, there is still a need to introduce relevant ideas to reshape the system. “However, new and relevant ideas must be injected into the system to reshape the education system, emphasising technical and vocational education training to empower young men and women to be self-sufficient and valuable contributors to the nation,” she said.

She emphasised the importance of technical and vocational education training (TVET) in empowering young people to be self-sufficient and contribute meaningfully to the economy. “Accordingly, this administration will also focus on preparing students with skills relevant to the job market, and enabling mechanised farming at Universities of Agriculture to help address food insecurity. In addition to trade and entrepreneurship, TVET curriculum which includes Renewable (Solar) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will be able to provide teeming young citizens an opportunity of being technicians and entrepreneurs in these areas of future significant economic activities,” she added.

***

Feature image by Michele Ferrari for pexels