Boluwatife Balogun Releases Debut EP | Champion’s Arrival

Wizkid‘s first son, Boluwatife Balogun, has just released his debut project, Champion’s Arrival, an EP of five songs. Since he released snippets some weeks ago, everyone seemed to be anticipating the first release of the 14-year-old as a song, but he stunned with a whole EP instead.

Throughout the EP, the young boy raps about his arrival in the Nigerian music industry. He raps in Champion Sound, “Shoutout to the OGs in the game, but it’s time to pass on the baton to champion.” Boluwatife uses this EP to announce his confidence and ready he is to take over the scene. From his stage name, Champz, he appears unfazed by the demands of an industry that takes years to establish a reputation.

Listen to his EP below: