Toyin Abraham’s 'Over Sabi Aunty' Hits One Billion Naira at the Box Office

Toyin Abraham's 'Over Sabi Aunty' Hits One Billion Naira at the Box Office

Toyin Abraham has officially joined the 1 Billion club at the box office. Her latest film, which is still showing in the cinema, “Over Sabi Aunty“, has officially crossed the ₦1 billion mark in cinema earnings.

The comedy-drama, which received a strong audience reception when it was released, follows the story of an overly intrusive “aunty” whose well-intentioned meddling spirals into chaos. Since its release, the film has drawn steady cinema traffic, powered by word-of-mouth, online discussions and Toyin Abraham’s loyal fan base.

For this milestone, “Over Sabi Aunty” becomes the 4th highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time and the first Nollywood directorial debut to hit ₦1 Billion.

