Toyin Abraham’s ‘Over Sabi Aunty’ Hits One Billion Naira at the Box Office

Toyin Abraham has officially joined the 1 Billion club at the box office. Her latest film, which is still showing in the cinema, “Over Sabi Aunty“, has officially crossed the ₦1 billion mark in cinema earnings.

The comedy-drama, which received a strong audience reception when it was released, follows the story of an overly intrusive “aunty” whose well-intentioned meddling spirals into chaos. Since its release, the film has drawn steady cinema traffic, powered by word-of-mouth, online discussions and Toyin Abraham’s loyal fan base.

For this milestone, “Over Sabi Aunty” becomes the 4th highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time and the first Nollywood directorial debut to hit ₦1 Billion.