5alive Launches Bold New Flavours And Vibrant Experiences For Nigeria’s Most Expressive Generation

International Women's Day 2026: How Meta4’s Lady Flora Represents IWD in Nigeria

Inside Mintslate Media’s Debut Films, Where Performances Feel Lived In, Not Performed

The Iconic Blue Cap is Gone: Here’s Why Nestlé Pure Life’s New Look is a Win for the Planet and You

Nobody Has Held Down Detty December Like Pepsi

Cervical Cancer: A Preventable Threat, Why We Must Act Now

Chapel Hill Denham Opens Applications for Creative Catalyst 2

Miskay x Dede Where Fashion Meets Lifestyle: Miskay Launches Its Latest Lifestyle Campaign With Dede Ashiogwu

Tasty Tom X De Rica Conclude Millionaire Splash Promo, Awarding 18 Millionaires

Oncue Logistics Redefines Event Logistics with Tech-Driven, Premium Coordination Services

Written By Jonah Babatunde
5alive, one of Nigeria’s most loved juice brands, has unveiled an exciting portfolio refresh; introducing new flavours to
connect with the country’s most expressive generation.

This expansion brings the launch of Mango and Cocopine flavours to reflect 5alive’s commitment to evolving with
consumer tastes and engagement, while staying true to its promise to deliver vibrant, delicious refreshment.

For over a decade, 5alive has been synonymous with flavourful juice offerings and with these additions, the brand is
inviting Nigerians to explore bold taste adventures that complement every mood and moment.

Each product, from the refreshing notes of Mango to the exotic fusion of Cocopine, is created to inspire authentic
expression. These innovations are anchored on 5alive’s rallying call to “Loud It” — encouraging Nigerians to embrace
individuality, celebrate life’s highs (and lows) with unfiltered passion, and curate memorable moments fueled by joy.

By evolving its portfolio, 5alive continues to serve experiences that reflect the country’s bold, creative spirit, and
inspire Nigerians with the joy of being filled with life.

Yusuf Murtala, Senior Director, Frontline Marketing, Nigeria at Coca-Cola, said:

“The expansion of 5alive’s brand portfolio with new flavours, Mango and Cocopine, demonstrates our commitment to
constant innovation and consumer relevance. We’re broadening our offerings to meet evolving tastes while
reinforcing 5alive’s position as a vibrant, trusted brand that inspires authentic expression and brings refreshment to
every moment.”

Temitayo Ogunleye, Manager, Frontline Marketing, Nigeria at Coca-Cola, added:

“These are more than just exciting new flavours; they are an extension of our consumers’ lives and moods. We are
inspired by our consumers’ energy, and with the introduction of these new products, we aim to provide taste
experiences that are just as dynamic, bold, and expressive as them.”

The new 5alive Mango will be available in Lagos to deliver everyday refreshments with a bold taste, while
consumers in Port Harcourt can enjoy the tropical delight of 5alive Cocopine.

For more information, visit 5alive – Coca-Cola or follow 5alive Nigeria on Instagram @5aliveafrica or X @5aliveNG.

