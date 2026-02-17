Cazcabel Tequila Enters Nigeria With Ruger as Brand Ambassador

The spirit of Mexico meets the heart of Nigeria as Cazcabel, the premium tequila brand from Jalisco, announces its official launch in Nigeria with Afrobeats star Ruger stepping in as brand ambassador. This dynamic partnership sets the stage for Cazcabel’s expansion across West Africa, bringing a fresh wave of bold, authentic flavor to the scene.

Kicking off with the “True To My Vybe” campaign, Cazcabel invites Nigerians to dive into an interactive digital experience that celebrates individuality and realness. The campaign channels the brand’s core qualities: Bold, Refined, Authentic, and Chill, while inviting consumers to discover their vibe at cazcabelng.com. Share your vibe on social media with #TrueToMyVybe and stand a chance to win exclusive prizes that celebrate your unique style.

Ruger, the voice behind hits like “Bounce,” “Girlfriend,” and “Asiwau,” brings the same bold, independent energy that defines Cazcabel. Ruger’s fanbase overlaps perfectly with Cazcabel’s target consumers: young, upwardly mobile Nigerians who appreciate quality and aren’t afraid to stand out.

His journey from Lagos streets to the international stage strongly reflects the aspirational story Cazcabel wants to tell: bold, ambitious, confident. Both Ruger and Cazcabel have built their reputation on staying true to themselves, making this partnership feel less like a business deal and more like a natural alignment.

Cazcabel’s lineup of six distinct tequilas: Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Coffee, Honey, and Coconut mirrors the diverse ways Nigerians express themselves. Each bottle tells a story of craftsmanship, tradition, and bold character, inviting everyone to find their perfect match.

More than just a brand ambassador deal, this collaboration is a celebration of authenticity. Through the True To My Vybe campaign, Cazcabel encourages everyone to stay true to who they are, living boldly and unapologetically.

You can now find Cazcabel’s premium tequilas at select upscale retailers, bars, and restaurants in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, with plans to bring the vibe to more corners of Nigeria throughout 2026.

About Cazcabel

Born in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, Cazcabel stands for bold character and genuine spirit. Crafted from field to glass using 100% Blue Weber Agave with no additives and double distilled for purity, it’s a tequila that honors tradition while speaking to today’s adventurous, discerning drinkers. Named after the rattlesnake el símbolo de fuerza, Cazcabel offers Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Coffee, Honey, and Coconut, each crafted to perfection for flavor that commands attention. Award-winning and globally loved, Cazcabel now brings its unmistakable energy to Africa.

Discover your vibe at www.cazcabelng.com and join the conversation @CazcabelNG on all social platforms.

Sponsored Content