BN Bytes: Halima Abubakar, Rukky Sanda, DJ Jimmy Jatt, KSB, Dayo Ephraim & More attend the Encomium Green & White Groove in Lagos

On Monday 1st October, Nigerian lifestyle publication, Encomium held another edition of its annual event, Encomium White & Green Groove at the Anchor Events Place, Ikeja, Lagos.

The event which saw in attendance celebrities, media moguls and top social personalities, was organised to celebrate Nigeria’s 52nd Independence day. Among the star studded guest list included Nollywood stars, Halima Abubakar, Rukky Sanda and Liz Anjorin, music stars, KSB and Femi Adeyinka as well as Hip On TV presenter, Dayo Ephraim.

Photos

Photo Credit: Black House Media