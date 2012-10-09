BN Bytes: Halima Abubakar, Rukky Sanda, DJ Jimmy Jatt, KSB, Dayo Ephraim & More attend the Encomium Green & White Groove in Lagos

BellaNaija

On Monday 1st October, Nigerian lifestyle publication, Encomium held another edition of its annual event, Encomium White & Green Groove at the Anchor Events Place, Ikeja, Lagos.

The event which saw in attendance celebrities, media moguls and top social personalities, was organised to celebrate Nigeria’s 52nd Independence day. Among the star studded guest list included Nollywood stars, Halima Abubakar, Rukky Sanda and Liz Anjorin, music stars, KSB and Femi Adeyinka as well as Hip On TV presenter, Dayo Ephraim.

Rukky Sanda

Halima Abubakar

Kenny Saint Best

Koffi

Liz Anjorin

DJ Jimmy Jatt

Dayo Ephraim

Femi Adeyinka (Capital FEMI)

Photo Credit: Black House Media

  • Whoa October 9, 2012 at 10:23 am

    Hmmm…

  • @ajiriavae October 9, 2012 at 10:48 am

    Some how, I suspect that what we have been shown was the only thing worth seeing. It’s possible that all the other guests were off (not that these ones are that much better). But I suspect it could have been worse.
    http://ajiristyle.blogspot.com/

  • winnypool October 9, 2012 at 10:56 am

    lol, i cant shout too @Whoa

  • ruby October 9, 2012 at 11:07 am

    liz anjorin cute…cute….as for the rest have a nice day

  • omoh October 9, 2012 at 11:09 am

    tot is green&white dis halima gal nawa 4 u

  • C October 9, 2012 at 11:22 am

    This kenny saint best……………. Na wa ya

  • Retrochic October 9, 2012 at 11:41 am

    Ooops, Eeew, hmnn, thats all i can say

  • adelegirl October 9, 2012 at 11:46 am

    My goodness! No words… Is there a reason they all look cheap? Was that part of the dress code. Liz Anjorin made effort but all those pieces put together look wonky. I don’t know what it is, maybe it’s the big green purse.

  • Phaytea October 9, 2012 at 12:40 pm

    But why bother with this post @ teambellanaija 🙁

  • Chattyzee October 9, 2012 at 1:14 pm

    hmmmm Dayo Ephraim is wearing blue.

    http://dprodigalchild.wordpress.com/

  • signature October 9, 2012 at 1:17 pm

    lool! @ d way the ladies are tensed up trying to look perfect, its always a fail when u cant have fun with ur outfit and let ur pose reflect how good u feel wearing it, Puckering up lyk dat makes u look constipated.

    • signature October 9, 2012 at 1:19 pm

      Rukky Sanda don practice for mirror finish 😛

  • kk October 9, 2012 at 1:41 pm

    Halima look well dress,but what happen to her face,looking different from all her pix in her interview with BN.Are they not more guest?Kenny st best,luv your latest song *live ur life* the msg and the voice captivate me.wish to see her full dress before making a conclusive judgement.

  • huh? October 9, 2012 at 1:44 pm

    I can’t be caught wearing white…..hate it

  • Chizo October 9, 2012 at 2:54 pm

    this Halima girl sef. Nne plz watch it. if u dnt care about what people say, dnt’ u bother about what your kids will say if they get to see this pix.

  • MyView October 9, 2012 at 4:15 pm

    The second woman looks like she’s in pain

  • Couture By Makioba October 9, 2012 at 4:56 pm

    when will Halima and Kenny saint best knw ‘what not to wear’ ? 🙂

  • Lulu October 9, 2012 at 9:32 pm

    LOL 🙂

  • Lue October 10, 2012 at 11:34 am

    I can”t !!
    http://lucianochinwe.blogspot.com/

  • nickey October 11, 2012 at 12:25 pm

    why is halima dressed so cheap, nd is liz posing or choking…ruky that dress is too common nd cheap for your status…KSB u r looking simple nd smart

