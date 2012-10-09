BN Bytes: Halima Abubakar, Rukky Sanda, DJ Jimmy Jatt, KSB, Dayo Ephraim & More attend the Encomium Green & White Groove in Lagos

On Monday 1st October, Nigerian lifestyle publication, Encomium held another edition of its annual event, Encomium White & Green Groove at the Anchor Events Place, Ikeja, Lagos.
The event which saw in attendance celebrities, media moguls and top social personalities, was organised to celebrate Nigeria’s 52nd Independence day. Among the star studded guest list included Nollywood stars, Halima Abubakar, Rukky Sanda and Liz Anjorin, music stars, KSB and Femi Adeyinka as well as Hip On TV presenter, Dayo Ephraim.
Photos
Photo Credit: Black House Media
Hmmm…
Some how, I suspect that what we have been shown was the only thing worth seeing. It’s possible that all the other guests were off (not that these ones are that much better). But I suspect it could have been worse.
lol, i cant shout too @Whoa
liz anjorin cute…cute….as for the rest have a nice day
tot is green&white dis halima gal nawa 4 u
This kenny saint best……………. Na wa ya
Ooops, Eeew, hmnn, thats all i can say
My goodness! No words… Is there a reason they all look cheap? Was that part of the dress code. Liz Anjorin made effort but all those pieces put together look wonky. I don’t know what it is, maybe it’s the big green purse.
But why bother with this post @ teambellanaija 🙁
hmmmm Dayo Ephraim is wearing blue.
lool! @ d way the ladies are tensed up trying to look perfect, its always a fail when u cant have fun with ur outfit and let ur pose reflect how good u feel wearing it, Puckering up lyk dat makes u look constipated.
Rukky Sanda don practice for mirror finish 😛
Halima look well dress,but what happen to her face,looking different from all her pix in her interview with BN.Are they not more guest?Kenny st best,luv your latest song *live ur life* the msg and the voice captivate me.wish to see her full dress before making a conclusive judgement.
I can’t be caught wearing white…..hate it
this Halima girl sef. Nne plz watch it. if u dnt care about what people say, dnt’ u bother about what your kids will say if they get to see this pix.
The second woman looks like she’s in pain
when will Halima and Kenny saint best knw ‘what not to wear’ ? 🙂
LOL 🙂
I can”t !!
why is halima dressed so cheap, nd is liz posing or choking…ruky that dress is too common nd cheap for your status…KSB u r looking simple nd smart