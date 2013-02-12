Classic FM 97.3 brings Grammy Award Winning R&B Singer Maxwell to Nigeria for a Special Show “Valentines with Maxwell”! Saturday 16th February 2013

Valentines Day is here again, and in the spirit of the season of love, Classic fm 97.3 have announced plans for “Valentines with Maxwell“, the coolest and most exciting evening to remember this quarter of 2013.

The event will be headlined by Grammy award winning American R&B, funk and neo soul singer – Maxwell! Also performing are Nigerian artistes such as Black Magic, Omawunmi, Bez and Yinka Davies.

The event will be hosted by Classic Fm On Air Personalities: Sly and Bukola – The Morning Show hosts | Buki and Schullz – The Classic Lounge hosts | Chico – The Drivetime Show host | Lawrence – Nocturnal Classics host | Benji – Saturday Night Fever & Remember the Time host | Queen Ahneva Ahneva – Raise the Praise host | Afrologic – The Sunday Cruise host

Date: Saturday 16th February 2013

Time: Red Carpet starts 6pm | Main show starts 7pm

Venue: Ocean View grounds of Eko Hotels & Suites.

Access to venue is from Eko Hotel’s main gate and New Convention Centre gate. Parking is in Eko Hotel’s grounds. No parking/ access from Ocean View.

Dress Code: Smart Casual

Ticket Prices: N25,000 each | N1million for tables.

Ticket Locations: Genesis Deluxe Cinemas in the Palms Shopping Mall | Silverbird Galleria | Ozone Cinemas | Get Arena | Eko Hotel Lobby | Domino Pizza shops | www.afritickets.com

For Table bookings please call 08187113150 _________________________________________________________________________________________ BellaNaija.com is an official media partner of Valentines with Maxwell