A New MBGN Queen is HERE! 18 Year Old Anna Ebiere Banner wins Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2013 Title in Bayelsa

And the 2013 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria is… Anna Ebiere Banner.

Just a few minutes ago, the 18 year old aspiring beauty queen, representing Bayelsa state was crowned MBGN 2013. Anna will go against other beauty queens from around the world at the Miss World 2013 Finale in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Anna wore a dazzling purple dress by Fabulous Beads Centre.

The 26th edition of the pageantry took place in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

The 1st runner-up 19 year old Stephanie Okwu representing Imo state, will represent Nigeria in the Miss Universe 2013 competition in Moscow, Russia while 20 year old Powede Lawrence representing Adamawa state, will represent Nigeria in the Miss Tourism 2013 competition.



A huge congratulations to all the winners!