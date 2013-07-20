A New MBGN Queen is HERE! 18 Year Old Anna Ebiere Banner wins Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2013 Title in Bayelsa

And the 2013 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria is… Anna Ebiere Banner.
Just a few minutes ago, the 18 year old aspiring beauty queen, representing Bayelsa state was crowned MBGN 2013. Anna will go against other beauty queens from around the world at the Miss World 2013 Finale in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Anna wore a dazzling purple dress by Fabulous Beads Centre.
The 26th edition of the pageantry took place in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.
The 1st runner-up 19 year old Stephanie Okwu representing Imo state, will represent Nigeria in the Miss Universe 2013 competition in Moscow, Russia while 20 year old Powede Lawrence representing Adamawa state, will represent Nigeria in the Miss Tourism 2013 competition.
A huge congratulations to all the winners!
Congratulate fire, see all d black beauties, I’m deeply upset.
really disappointed jor! the adamawa babe should have won! politics and corruption are involved in virtually everything now! it was so predictable ….mstchew!
You are right my guy.
true. and apparently the winner already won a beauty pageant funded by bayelsa first lady. but she’s pretty at least, compared to some past winners.
I totally agree. Miss Adamawa was on my mind and she spoke eloquently.
I’m very rich. I don’t mind Ms. Adamawa. Pretty gyals.
Big time Ojoro. The Gov of bayelsa state made her special assitant&she wasn’t surprised? &her question was political, she answer like she had crammed it. Miss Imo was more intelligent. Miss adamawa looks preetier in these pictures than on stage
nice one, she looks far older than 18 though…
Nonsense, anoda gov’s prey
Bella dear,it was RIGGED! Gorgeous girl but totally fake competition. Shameless organizers. Shame on silverbird and Bayels state governor.*beautyNotBribe
Mad man, I directed several comments 2 u on jumoke adenowo’s book BT Bella naija dint post dem. Sure u knw wat I mean. I’m also a rich gal&very preety. Let’s run tinzzzzs#wink
Please, I don’t get. Are you saying you understand what I was codedly trying to say over there?
BN hookup, cool!
I prefer the runner up miss imo and adamawa……
Beautiful ladies!
This Country is a very useless Country. We all knw she was d shortest & neither d most beautiful nor intelligent. She wan tell us say she no know say she go win am b4? Anyways, I’m sure she paid dearly in kind! *Pheeeeew*
Miss Bayelsa has finally paved her way to the government house. “Tough girl!” These our Nigerians will never make this country a better place by not giving to one what one is due for. Immagine how they just cheated miss Adamawm and miss Imo. Bayelsa, you ppl shud go with ur Bayelsan affair. It was really a Bayelsan affair this year o; organized by a Bayelsan owned company, being played host to by Bayelsa State, manipulated and won by a bayelsan. Clap for urselves!
Powede Miss adamawa is also a bayelsan. Her name Powede is an Ijaw name and she was former miss university west africa, a thorough bayelsan, so will her own state cheat her as uv said??
Miss Imo was the best in terms of speaking. They were all pretty, so to me, the most well spoken and intelligent should have won. Miss Bayelsa was aiight and I’ll take her over the outgoing MBGN tho’.
To me,miss adamawa is the best and prettier queen.
the imo gal is very pretty!! it would ve been nice if she won
I must say I am quite shocked at the brazen and baseless negativity characterized by many comments directed towards Anna (the new MBGN 2013). There’s no need for all that, especially without proof to back-up your assertions. I know her personally and am actually her ex-school-director (www.OGAcademy.com). Prior to graduation she was a very motivated student, is indeed 18 years old as stated, is very intelligent and deserves to win; just as well as anyone else. It’s wrong to lash out at something or someone just because you don’t understand it. The position she’s now attained won’t necessarily be a bed of roses because such fame and notoriety often comes with moral and logistical challenges. Let’s stay positive and wish her the best.
Carry your English comot here jor…
LOOOOOL this reply has killed me
Sharrap already! Must to come to all the blogs and wrte this same statement? Yes we get it, you know her .,. Oya rest and go and follow her to eat national cake! Haba!
my brother man biko shatap…i’m a bayelsan as well, rigging was obvious.
Well miss delta could have been included in the top 5 instead of miss abuja joining the list. To me miss imo is the winner,naija will not stop there side political manner.
Real scam,Bayelsa hosted and won,everything looked stage managed ,Anna was playing the script of the winner waiting to grab her prize,it’s so shameful that all those intelligent and pretty girls didn’t win,pageants ate becoming scandalous and without credibility these days,the first time I saw that Banner girl I knew she was tipped to win,I quickly updated it.18 years indeed.
Congrats dears. Wish u all the best. Buh d Adamawa lady does nt luk as pretty on stage as her pics. Do u guys really believe they runz thingy. Would it not be a big pride to Silverbird if MBGN wins anoda Miss World just like Agbani. Btw this competition has been judged right from when they stepped into the camp and not on stage as some pple believe,at least Miss Bayelsa is pretty hence an ugly lady winning MBGN.pls lets give her some credit and wish her well to help us bring the Miss World crown again to Nigeria. Miss Imo, you epitomise #blackbeauty#
Big cheat…..u can .never be abani derego..miss IMO is the MBGN
Wow Adamawa is gorgeous though
Beauty Pagaents Drama lol….the girl has won n there is nothing we can do about it. Congrats Dear. From an Ex Beauty Queen xx
Hmmmn, So true, Congratulations to the winner and runner ups…
They’re all liars. Doz are fake ages. Damn them.
Please I don’t understand the complains.
Is the new MBGN originally from Bayelsa state? From what I know, most of the contestants represent states that they are not from which is why you see Igbos representing Yoruba states.
The MBGN contestants are not the most beautiful girls from the states that they represent, I think they are just assigned to these states. It is very likely that the winner is not Bayelsan, if she isn’t why will the Government of Bayelsa rig it?
It is not all the time that our favourite win that does not mean the competition was politicised. We should learn to be happy for others, it’s not like we know the criteria on which they were judged.
Congrats to the winners!
she is a BAYELSAN…that’s her state of origin.
Congrats Anna! By the way, she’s really 18.
so she cant win because Bayelsa state hosted it! tor next year Kwara should host it let us see
Why all the negative (and somewhat racist) comments? Yes, Anna may have been the shortest in the competition but I think she won this pageant hands-on. Please need to understand that the girls are judged from the moment they enter the camp and not just on their beauty- their comportment, speaking ability as well as other factors are taken into account. It seems that Miss Bayelsa worked hard for the crown and was determined to win. It seems she did answer her question best of all and she is probably the right choice for Miss World. I just hope the organisers work to polish Miss Imo up
Are you in Nigeria or in Diaspora cos your comment seems lost.
1. MBGN is hosted by Ben Bruce who is from Bayelsa. He has a political ambition (he was made to step down during PDP’s gubernatorial screening).
2. The Governor of Bayelsa state sponsored the event.
3.The event was held in Bayelsa with the sitting Governor in attendance who on the spur of the moment appointed the lady as a Senior Special Assistant.
4. Timi Dakolo and the Ben Bruce clan were on the judges panel- all from Bayelsa state.
5.The lady in question is a known Governors pet after winning an earlier peagent that was organized by the State’s first lady.
6. She is 22 years old as she claimed 20 at the earlier peagent.
7. No need to continue as the whole world knows its a FRAUD!
O girl you get timeoo, so you just dey follow up people wey dey do their business as if you go gain something inside, wetin concern una with this nonsense sef, if they like make she win Miss Earth na their business, I just dey laf all of une. if the govnor like make im pursue his 1st lady and turn the gilr to wife na their cup of tea be dat. Na waaoo for una.
Are u for real? Are u sure u watched the question and answer session? She said she admires the female Liberian president because she is fearful. For real? How does that amount to answering her question best?
The competition is absolutely beyond just the final activities. After all, this land is globally respected for adorning the world with its infinite glamour: it has honoured Nigeria and infact the whole of the African continent with a miss world, miss university and a host of other honours including the prize represented by the sole personality of Timi Dakolo. Were these too manipulated the governor? Grow up people!
well people it is a thing of the past now, so i said congratulation u all the ladies that came tops, and to all the participants of this year 2013 u are all great. says peace and 1 luv!
Erm, Mr Jack, I am ashamed to admit that I partook albeit momentarily in the positive abi negative discrimination. The picture hadn’t loaded before I blurted out ‘Bayelsa ke?’
I will repent of my ways. Thanks for making it clear.
hi anna. Two finger on the air for, congrates. I wish u more sucess ahead. The sky gonna be ur limit. Keep it up my dear. Who god has blessed let no man cursed. U are indeed the anna in the bible.
she’s no Agbani+there’s no way she’s 18
hahahahaha…i told you guys!! MBGN, The Silverbird Group: JOKERS!! No merit in said competition…gave up on the pageant long ago oh!!
No need clamouring on who should have won what!! It doesnt really change anything at the end of the day. A case in reference is when the outgoing queen, Isabella won the title last year… A lot of public outcry on various platforms and yet, nothing was done….
So my dear people, save your internet time and energy for more productive issues.
Tru talk ma bro
Did anyone see her walk? …… I was scared ger head was gonna fall off….bobhead tinz!
The thing just tire me Oº°˚˚°ºO .Bayelsa dem wan just make pple recognise dem.Honour shud be given to whom it is due for,I believe miss imo deserves d crown
I knw she was goin to win, I knw its politics, but d gud thin is dat she finer dan d former MBGN, but t she luks older dan 18.
Mtcheeew See her answer sef: she Ȋ̝̊̅§ courageous, she Ȋ̝̊̅§ fearful, careless**** chai MBGN •̸ϞƔ ass. Miss Adamawa α̲̅πϑ Imo would have preferred. She was always talking either to đέ Moderator or fellow Contestants** mtcheeew.
Miss Adamawa, miss IMO u deserve more than u got, but, that’s niaja 4 u. It ws very clear that it ws rig.
Miss IMO na fine fine fine lady uhn!!
host by bayelsa, won by a bayelsan queen nawa ooh
It was rigged! When asked about wining d crown she gave a dumb answer. Politics! Adamawa deserved it. Osisko
It was rigged indeed! Imo and Adamawa deserved to come before her!
what this girl will feel what nigeria will feel when this most beautiful girl will stand in miss world next to the real gorgeous girls representing there countries . they have to band all beauty pageant they r all below the image of this country
she look old ooh!
China hosted Miss world and won! BN waiting for all the scoop,cldnt watch
Any girls that wins best traditional attire always wins i observed that silvia nduka, isabella nyuk abi ayuk, now anna banner though she is pretty but imo deserved it better.
So pissed!Jst had 2 coment on BN 4 d 1st tym. D organisers dnt hv d interest of Naija at hrt at all!She didnt evn dserv d top 3, if dey wer so keen on projectn her,dem fit manag giv her 2nd runa up. Dt way she reps Naija on a smalla stage. Mis A had a vision, backd it up wt facts tho 2 much speech….personaly i lyk her most. Mis I hd poise,composure n i luv d way she spiks-my MBGN. She wld hv bin a beta rep at MW. So i snr mis b, cnt biliv it……18 ko, 18 ni!
This is such a joke. This is so political, and cant wait for jonathan to leave government. I am yet to understand the ill obsession with biracial or lighter skin in naija. And, she doesnt represent naija completely. Her first name and last name, none of it is nigerian. Miss Adanmawa is gorgeous and love how she carried herself.
You are the one that is clearly not Nigerian enough, The South south Especially Rivers state bear English names especially Surnames…..need to travel around my dear…
Oh yeah, names of the colonizers who mostly settled in the oil area and are in charge. Shes clearly biracial/multiracial, so tell me whats so nigerian about her? Next time, think before u type nonsense. I’m also mixed with Arab but I believe when representing nigeria where majority of the people are beautiful dark/Brown shade with prominent african features and u choose someone that by her name and features she could be from anywhere else. When Agbani Darego won, her name alone stood out. I cant help but think she won bcos of her looks and connection to the foolish president. And, her answers were average. Looks and smart aspect Miss Adanmawa should have one. Or even Miss Imo.
You are the one that is clearly not Nigerian enough, The South south Especially Rivers state bear English names especially Surnames…..need to travel around my dear…
amirah shut up already pls…….if u cant argue intelligently then keep quiet haba……
Anna Banner is beautiful but she didn’t deserve it.I think d miss Imo is d right candidate for dat prestigious outfit,and she will be better repreaenting nigeria in Miss world,she’s more inteligent,beautiful and has d right shape for a model……anna banner winner was just a mere rigging showing presidential influence at high places
Is it a must dat since d show was hosted in Bayelsa a bayelsa girl must be crowned? The appointment given to Anna Banner by d governor has already been arranged b4 d contest,bcos d governor didn’t hesistate in pronouncing it,what if it has been d Miss imo dat was crowned what happens to dat political office? The question dat dey asked her was out of what dey learnt in d camp as others was asked…she was asked who was her role model,a question even a nursery 1 student can briliantly answer u…even at dat she wasn’t fantastic in her answers as she made many grammatical errors….compare d Miss Imo who is d most intelligent,prettiest,gud cat walking steps,nice shoulders n shape for a model….when on earth will injustice ends in nigeria?if dis was how its been done then Agbani wouldn’t av won d Miss world….our best is not representing us at d miss world.
U guys lyk to play politics with everything in nigeria, to be sincere miss adamawa and miss kaduna were the best, I don’t no d reason why miss bayelsa was awarded d queen, may is because it was host in d state and also d presence of their governor God is watch u guys
Miss Imo had all the right features of a model and is also vry intelligent! miss bayelsa no no no. silver bird guys ,is it just moneyyyyy? na wa o.May GOD FORGIVE U piple.
Ummmm, Miss Adamawa isn’t finer than her. Neither is miss Imo with her wonky eyes.
Congrats, she’s beautiful
Can someone please tell me why we still have these “meat factories” aka beauty pageants??? What exactly do they promote in the world? Are the only important “statistics” that get women anywhere in the world those that can be seen on the body *eye roll*?
Women should stop allowing themselves to be eye candy slaves that constantly compete for the attention and approval of men. While men are being groomed and trained to lead the world and master it, women are being conditioned to believe that our only purpose on earth is to look pretty and have children. Are we ever going to elect a female president because she won a “Miss” contest????
Women, we can be better than what the world wants to believe of us!!!!!
y’all shud stop ranting. she has d crown and there is sooo nothing y”all are gonna do about it. Anna is really 18 years old! her life is the story of God’s grace……. cant you see. Grace isn’t fair. “i will show mercy to who i want to show mercy too”. besides how many MBGN have ever been given an appointment by their Governors!?
Olodo. Grace and mercy aren’t the same thing. Concerning, doing nothing about it..please ask Isabella Ayuk how it felt to feel illegitimate and unwelcomed. It’s a pageant, we aren’t gonna impeach her, but you know how they ask country people to vote for their favorite queens? Yeahhh…guess who won’t be doing that when they don’t like their rep? The disgruntled people.
Personally, she can still win me over sha. She may not have deserved it, but she’s not so bad.
Anna is gonna get the Miss World crown! so help her God. For ppl sayin dt she paid in kind, she did no such thing! its purely and obviously God’s grace
I was very disappointed after watching MBGN 2013. First while they were calling the 1st 15, they called Miss Kwara 2ce and then afterwards called Miss Abia as the 15th person. A min later, they told Miss Abia it was a mistake and that Miss Imo should replace her. Imagine such mistake on national TV. A life show for that matter. From then, i knew every other thing was just formality. The crown should have gone to Miss Adamawa because i was very impressed by the answers she gave to her questions followed by Imo. The question given to Miss Bayelsa was too obvious. In short, I was not impressed by Silverbird.
Since we have already won Miss World (thanks to Agbani), I believe Silverbird are now trying to win Miss Universe by directing the best girl to emerge 1st Runner Up. The last few years have seen the best candidate finishing second place at the MBGN pageant. I feel this is Silverbird attempting to win the Miss Universe.
In professional football, players would rather win DIFFERENT tournaments ONCE than win the SAME tournament MANY TIMES over. There’s no point winning World twice when the Universe is still there to conquer.
For this reason, I support the RIGGING of the MBGN. Up Miss Imo! The Universe is ours!! 🙂
It was rigged. Adamawa and Imo should have come before her @least. Bayelsa affair things. But all the same, Anna is far better dan d outgoing Isabella Ayuk so congrats to her.
For the thomases: Anna is indeed 18. I new when she was a child of about 9yrs with her mum in Port Harcourt.
Both miss bayelsa and miss adamawa are ijaws !where is the scam then?
Both miss bayelsa and adamawa r 4rm bayelsa and both of them don’t deserve their crowns there were way better girls who would represent nigeria but are we suprised? We are used to silverbird and their fraudulent ways of doin things I wish miss world pagent could b takn away frm them and given to elohor of miss nigeriA so we can get anoda agbani of we leave things in the hands of this crooked Bruce family nigeria will Neva excel in terms of pagentry shameless group of peopl
C’mon guys am I the only one that thinks IMO is a better candidate compared to the so called winner I knw Anna very wel she is pretty no doubt but she is short and not very fluent hav all the tall dark skinned girls in nigeria finished why do we have to result to half cast it’s such a pity
Anna is absolutely beautiful and deserves to win, by the way judging starts from day one of camp, she’s a girl from a humble background, has no connections, doesn’t know any one in govt, has never been in a pageant, stop the lies if u don’t want God to punish you, she’s simply favoured!!!!
the anna babe is from port harcourt and the miss adamawa babe is from bayelsa, they were all representing random states so how did you guys come up with a lie that she has done a pageant in bayelsa when she even stays in PH? The fact that she won doesn’t mean that it was rigged.MBGN is more than beauty, it is beauty and brains.
u kno what they say… u dont go wrong with ur maths… outta boredom i decided to surf comments on the MBGN result and virtually ova 90% believe Miss Imo or Miss Adamawa should have won and not Miss Adamawa…. everybody cant simply be wrong… i’ll bet if they took a fair vote Miss Imo & Miss Adamawa would be ahead of Miss Bayelsa…. The Pageant may not matter to me but clearly it matters to a whole lot of people out there….. hence it would be nice if things are done fairly…. I’m pretty sure Miss Bayelsa’s confidence must have taken a blow when she sees comments abt her not deserving to win and the result being rigged in her favour….. afterall most peeps had never heard of the contestants before the MBGN pageant so we cudnt possibly have labelled her and blacklisted her…. Just staing the obvious…
they are all so pretty. Miss IMO was ma favorite contestant
All disame dr is nothing any body can do about it, she is d winner., but I really love miss IMO
Watching the show broke my heart…Really wonder if this country has hopes and if we can ever imbibe the values such as excellence, integrity, objectivity and sound judgement at every level of human government…..
beauty goes with brains. congrats to the bayelsa girl.
Regardless, shes very pretty.
wel d ladiez are al beautiful nd wondaful. Itz just characta, characta nd beauty gves u all but beauty minuz characta is notin…..Kudos!!!