Goldie & Paul Walker’s Death, Mercy Johnson, Wizkid, Beverly Osu, Range Rover Sport & How to Kiss are among Google Nigeria’s Top Searches of 2013

We know what you have been “googling” this year.
Every December Google releases its Zeitgeist (meaning the spirits of the times) list, highlighting the top trending searches all over the world over the previous year.
And in Nigeria, the shocking deaths of music star Goldie Harvey and Paul Walker top the list.
Also making it on the list are Mercy Johnson as the Most Searched Nollywood Celeb, Wizkid as the Most Searched Musician, Beverly Osu, Chelsea FC, Range Rover Sport, How to Kiss and What is Money.
General Searches
People
- Goldie Harvey
- Pope Francis
- Gonzalo Higuain
- Paul Walker
- Damoche
- Oscar Pistorius
- Luis Suarez
- Sunday Mba
- David Moyes
- Beverly Osu
Top Trending Events
- ASUU Strike
- JAMB 2013
- Goldie Harvey Dead
- Confederations Cup
- Anambra Election
- Paul Walker Dead
- State of Emergency
- Ramadan 2013
- Olusegun Agagu
- Royal Baby
Most Searched Musicians
- Wizkid
- Olamide
- Davido
- Flavour
- P-Square
- Timaya
- Tiwa Savage
- D’banj
- Iyanya
- Ice Prince
Most Searched Nollywood Celebs
- Mercy Johnson
- Tonto Dikeh
- Ini Edo
- Funke Akindele
- Genevieve Nnaji
- Jim Iyke
- Chika Ike
- Osita Iheme (Paw Paw)
- Rita Dominic
- Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki)
How To
- How to Kiss
- How to Pray
- How to Love
- How to Draw
- How to Swim
- How to Sing
- How to Rap
- How to Study
- How to Blog
- How to Meditate
Gadgets & Phones
- iPhone 5
- Blackberry Z10
- Tecno N13
- Samsung Galaxy S4
- HTC One
- Samsung Galaxy Note
- Tecno N7
- Tecno P3
- Blackberry Q10
- Blackberry Curve
Most Searched Cars
- Toyota Camry
- Honda Accord
- Toyota Corolla
- Range Rover Sport
- Honda CRV
- Honda Civic
- Passat
- Honda Pilot
- Nissan Pathfinder
- Ferrari
Most Searched Nigerian Sports Personalities
- Victor Moses
- John Obi Mikel
- Stephen Keshi
- Sunday Mba
- Kanu Nwankwo
- Obafemi Martins
- Ahmed Musa
- Emmanuel Emenike
- Kenneth Omeruo
- Blessing Okagbare
Most Searched Sports Team
- Chelsea
- Arsenal
- Barcelona
- Real Madrid
- Manchester United
- Liverpool
- AC Milan
- Nigeria Super Eagles
- Everton
- Manchester City
What is?
- What is Love
- What is Computer
- What is Biology
- What is Government
- What is Education
- What is Economics
- What is Chemistry
- What is Communication
- What is Money
- What is Internet
Those “googling” ‘what is money’ should kindly come and meet me!
Wait o, Omotola is not on the list again? Lmao. Something is not adding up with this her “greatness”.
Hater! Yet she stays going up! Is it not time to fear
God?
Oh dear ….hyping a tortoise doesn’t mean it runs.
Desperation and Kim k vibes can only take you this far.
@Bukky, u must be one of dem paid commenters i’m talking about. Payed to attack people who refuse to gobble down whatever is forced on them. Retire the word ‘hater ‘ and engage ur brain for once, maybe then will u see the light. Gullible lamb.
Hahahahahahah alwys google how 2kiss. Lol!
love mercy’s picture.
How to kiss? How to love? Lord I thank You that I don’t need to ask google to teach me those two.
I’m a bit surprised by some of the searches, didnt know Nigerians were interested in certain things like the royal baby and even the Pope. Good to know.
RIP Goldie…
Mercy again in 2013 Google list. love her
lol @ what is computer
How to kiss ke? Lol.
Am surprised Mercy tops the list for nollywood celebs. Thought it would have been Genny….
i love me some Mercy Johnson…Ebira girl repping….Muah muah muah>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
I said it! Omotola pays ppl to comment on articles about her, and is def buying up them awards n recognition cos there aint no reason why she doesnt even appear on these lists year in year out yet she has been winning awards like water. Infact I’m sure she also bought her fcbk followers as well cos obviously there aint nobody checking for that. Haha. Truth is if ppl love u they’ll search for u often. Madam beyonce who omotola is fighting to be like is still the most searched celeb in yankee so why is ours different over here. lol. The truth shall surface some day. We dey wait
I concur…. too much hype!
Infact, the truth is in black and white
RIP Goldie……………..Why is my OmoT’s Name not on dat list obviously sumtin is not adding up but its google so no ojoro………… I remember i have googled how to kiss before thought it was strange knowing am not alone kinda makes lots of sence………by d way it was a long time now i am ogbologbo in that
Google no dey collect bribe like TIME magazine na
those googling range rover sport, God will answer u
ehm, if they don’t google about a celeb too much won’t it be because she’s steadily in the news so people already know what they want to…
Pls explain why Rita Dominic, Mercy Johnson, Jim Iyke, and Tonto Dike made the list then cos they sure r in d news all the time. Wizkid, Psquare, Dbanj, Iyanya n Ice prince also made the list yet they are what the blogs are made of. Stop living in denial and accept its all fake hype surrounding that celeb ur trying to defend cos truth is that d more popular u get d more u r googled. so quit it my dear.
Lizzie what kind of yeye analysis is this please? I’m sure deep inside you don’t even believe this thing you just wrote.
the fact dat omo t was nt de does not mean anything…2face is not also in the music category n u cant say he isnt popular.
Has tuface been running up and down like OMOTOLA? Obviously something is wrong somewhere. Make she take am easy.
Mr Jimmy u never talk. It means everything.
Am happy for mj again;much love to you
woheva!!!
am sure its gurls that will be googleing how to kiss . and up coming yahoo bois what is internet hehehe. i love my country
Lobatan!
Lmaoooooooooo at ‘what is computer’ I love Nigerians mehn, see how this place just turn to argument palour. And *sigh* I’m one of those who googled how to kiss this year x_x …