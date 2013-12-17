Goldie & Paul Walker’s Death, Mercy Johnson, Wizkid, Beverly Osu, Range Rover Sport & How to Kiss are among Google Nigeria’s Top Searches of 2013

We know what you have been “googling” this year.

Every December Google releases its Zeitgeist (meaning the spirits of the times) list, highlighting the top trending searches all over the world over the previous year.

And in Nigeria, the shocking deaths of music star Goldie Harvey and Paul Walker top the list.

Also making it on the list are Mercy Johnson as the Most Searched Nollywood Celeb, Wizkid as the Most Searched Musician, Beverly Osu, Chelsea FC, Range Rover Sport, How to Kiss and What is Money.

Check it out!

General Searches





People

Goldie Harvey Pope Francis Gonzalo Higuain Paul Walker Damoche Oscar Pistorius Luis Suarez Sunday Mba David Moyes Beverly Osu

Top Trending Events

ASUU Strike JAMB 2013 Goldie Harvey Dead Confederations Cup Anambra Election Paul Walker Dead State of Emergency Ramadan 2013 Olusegun Agagu Royal Baby

Most Searched Musicians

Wizkid Olamide Davido Flavour P-Square Timaya Tiwa Savage D’banj Iyanya Ice Prince

Most Searched Nollywood Celebs

Mercy Johnson Tonto Dikeh Ini Edo Funke Akindele Genevieve Nnaji Jim Iyke Chika Ike Osita Iheme (Paw Paw) Rita Dominic Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki)

How To

How to Kiss How to Pray How to Love How to Draw How to Swim How to Sing How to Rap How to Study How to Blog How to Meditate

Gadgets & Phones

iPhone 5 Blackberry Z10 Tecno N13 Samsung Galaxy S4 HTC One Samsung Galaxy Note Tecno N7 Tecno P3 Blackberry Q10 Blackberry Curve

Most Searched Cars

Toyota Camry Honda Accord Toyota Corolla Range Rover Sport Honda CRV Honda Civic Passat Honda Pilot Nissan Pathfinder Ferrari

Most Searched Nigerian Sports Personalities

Victor Moses John Obi Mikel Stephen Keshi Sunday Mba Kanu Nwankwo Obafemi Martins Ahmed Musa Emmanuel Emenike Kenneth Omeruo Blessing Okagbare

Most Searched Sports Team

Chelsea Arsenal Barcelona Real Madrid Manchester United Liverpool AC Milan Nigeria Super Eagles Everton Manchester City

What is?

What is Love What is Computer What is Biology What is Government What is Education What is Economics What is Chemistry What is Communication What is Money What is Internet