Goldie & Paul Walker’s Death, Mercy Johnson, Wizkid, Beverly Osu, Range Rover Sport & How to Kiss are among Google Nigeria’s Top Searches of 2013

17.12.2013

We know what you have been “googling” this year.

Every December Google releases its Zeitgeist (meaning the spirits of the times) list, highlighting the top trending searches all over the world over the previous year.

And in Nigeria, the shocking deaths of music star Goldie Harvey and Paul Walker top the list.

Also making it on the list are Mercy Johnson as the Most Searched Nollywood Celeb, Wizkid as the Most Searched Musician, Beverly Osu, Chelsea FC, Range Rover Sport, How to Kiss and What is Money.

Check it out!

General Searches

Paul Walker

People

  1. Goldie Harvey
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gonzalo Higuain
  4. Paul Walker
  5. Damoche
  6. Oscar Pistorius
  7. Luis Suarez
  8. Sunday Mba
  9. David Moyes
  10. Beverly Osu
Royal Baby (Prince George)

Top Trending Events

  1. ASUU Strike
  2. JAMB 2013
  3. Goldie Harvey Dead
  4. Confederations Cup
  5. Anambra Election
  6. Paul Walker Dead
  7. State of Emergency
  8. Ramadan 2013
  9. Olusegun Agagu
  10. Royal Baby
Tiwa Savage

Most Searched Musicians

  1. Wizkid
  2. Olamide
  3. Davido
  4. Flavour
  5. P-Square
  6. Timaya
  7. Tiwa Savage
  8. D’banj
  9. Iyanya
  10. Ice Prince
Mercy Johnson - December 2013 - BellaNaija 04

Most Searched Nollywood Celebs

  1. Mercy Johnson
  2. Tonto Dikeh
  3. Ini Edo
  4. Funke Akindele
  5. Genevieve Nnaji
  6. Jim Iyke
  7. Chika Ike
  8. Osita Iheme (Paw Paw)
  9. Rita Dominic
  10. Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki)

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt - December 2013 - BellaNaija

How To

  1. How to Kiss
  2. How to Pray
  3. How to Love
  4. How to Draw
  5. How to Swim
  6. How to Sing
  7. How to Rap
  8. How to Study
  9. How to Blog
  10. How to Meditate
Blackberry Z10

Gadgets & Phones

  1. iPhone 5
  2. Blackberry Z10
  3. Tecno N13
  4. Samsung Galaxy S4
  5. HTC One
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note
  7. Tecno N7
  8. Tecno P3
  9. Blackberry Q10
  10. Blackberry Curve
Range Rover Sport 2014 - December 2013 - BellaNaija

Most Searched Cars

  1. Toyota Camry
  2. Honda Accord
  3. Toyota Corolla
  4. Range Rover Sport
  5. Honda CRV
  6. Honda Civic
  7. Passat
  8. Honda Pilot
  9. Nissan Pathfinder
  10. Ferrari
Kanu Nwankwo

Most Searched Nigerian Sports Personalities

  1. Victor Moses
  2. John Obi Mikel
  3. Stephen Keshi
  4. Sunday Mba
  5. Kanu Nwankwo
  6. Obafemi Martins
  7. Ahmed Musa
  8. Emmanuel Emenike
  9. Kenneth Omeruo
  10. Blessing Okagbare
Chelsea FC

Most Searched Sports Team

  1. Chelsea
  2. Arsenal
  3. Barcelona
  4. Real Madrid
  5. Manchester United
  6. Liverpool
  7. AC Milan
  8. Nigeria Super Eagles
  9. Everton
  10. Manchester City

Love-Attraction-Infatuation

What is?

  1. What is Love
  2. What is Computer
  3. What is Biology
  4. What is Government
  5. What is Education
  6. What is Economics
  7. What is Chemistry
  8. What is Communication
  9. What is Money
  10. What is Internet
31 Comments on Goldie & Paul Walker’s Death, Mercy Johnson, Wizkid, Beverly Osu, Range Rover Sport & How to Kiss are among Google Nigeria’s Top Searches of 2013
  • Ugbaby December 17, 2013 at 3:44 pm

    Those “googling” ‘what is money’ should kindly come and meet me!

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Bamzi December 17, 2013 at 4:36 pm

      Wait o, Omotola is not on the list again? Lmao. Something is not adding up with this her “greatness”.

      Love this! 3
    • Bukky December 17, 2013 at 5:46 pm

      Hater! Yet she stays going up! Is it not time to fear
      God?

      Love this! 0
    • ILoveGenevieve December 17, 2013 at 5:56 pm

      Oh dear ….hyping a tortoise doesn’t mean it runs.
      Desperation and Kim k vibes can only take you this far.

      Love this! 0
    • aha December 17, 2013 at 8:18 pm

      @Bukky, u must be one of dem paid commenters i’m talking about. Payed to attack people who refuse to gobble down whatever is forced on them. Retire the word ‘hater ‘ and engage ur brain for once, maybe then will u see the light. Gullible lamb.

      Love this! 0
  • Nma December 17, 2013 at 3:44 pm

    Hahahahahahah alwys google how 2kiss. Lol!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • naana December 17, 2013 at 3:49 pm

    love mercy’s picture.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Thelma December 17, 2013 at 3:49 pm

    How to kiss? How to love? Lord I thank You that I don’t need to ask google to teach me those two.
    I’m a bit surprised by some of the searches, didnt know Nigerians were interested in certain things like the royal baby and even the Pope. Good to know.

    thelmathinks.blogspot.com

    Love this! 1 Reply
  Joan85 December 17, 2013 at 3:59 pm

RIP Goldie…

    RIP Goldie…

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Luv .O. December 17, 2013 at 4:00 pm

    Mercy again in 2013 Google list. love her

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • troublemaker December 17, 2013 at 4:13 pm

    lol @ what is computer

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Yaw December 17, 2013 at 4:44 pm

    How to kiss ke? Lol.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Stephanie December 17, 2013 at 4:46 pm

    Am surprised Mercy tops the list for nollywood celebs. Thought it would have been Genny….
    blogsvila.blogspot.com

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Sisi Nene December 17, 2013 at 4:56 pm

    i love me some Mercy Johnson…Ebira girl repping….Muah muah muah>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • aha December 17, 2013 at 5:07 pm

    I said it! Omotola pays ppl to comment on articles about her, and is def buying up them awards n recognition cos there aint no reason why she doesnt even appear on these lists year in year out yet she has been winning awards like water. Infact I’m sure she also bought her fcbk followers as well cos obviously there aint nobody checking for that. Haha. Truth is if ppl love u they’ll search for u often. Madam beyonce who omotola is fighting to be like is still the most searched celeb in yankee so why is ours different over here. lol. The truth shall surface some day. We dey wait

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • H’s boo December 17, 2013 at 7:43 pm

      I concur…. too much hype!

      Love this! 0
    • Chizua Ngozi December 19, 2013 at 10:12 am

      Infact, the truth is in black and white

      Love this! 0
  • Boldly speak joor December 17, 2013 at 5:24 pm

    RIP Goldie……………..Why is my OmoT’s Name not on dat list obviously sumtin is not adding up but its google so no ojoro………… I remember i have googled how to kiss before thought it was strange knowing am not alone kinda makes lots of sence………by d way it was a long time now i am ogbologbo in that

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • Chizua Ngozi December 19, 2013 at 10:08 am

      Google no dey collect bribe like TIME magazine na

      Love this! 0
  • kind anon December 17, 2013 at 7:25 pm

    those googling range rover sport, God will answer u

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Lizzie December 17, 2013 at 7:33 pm

    ehm, if they don’t google about a celeb too much won’t it be because she’s steadily in the news so people already know what they want to…

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • UOO December 17, 2013 at 8:30 pm

      Pls explain why Rita Dominic, Mercy Johnson, Jim Iyke, and Tonto Dike made the list then cos they sure r in d news all the time. Wizkid, Psquare, Dbanj, Iyanya n Ice prince also made the list yet they are what the blogs are made of. Stop living in denial and accept its all fake hype surrounding that celeb ur trying to defend cos truth is that d more popular u get d more u r googled. so quit it my dear.

      Love this! 0
    • Hot sumtyn December 17, 2013 at 8:49 pm

      Lizzie what kind of yeye analysis is this please? I’m sure deep inside you don’t even believe this thing you just wrote.

      Love this! 0
  • jummy December 18, 2013 at 3:52 am

    the fact dat omo t was nt de does not mean anything…2face is not also in the music category n u cant say he isnt popular.

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Chum chum December 19, 2013 at 7:06 am

      Has tuface been running up and down like OMOTOLA? Obviously something is wrong somewhere. Make she take am easy.

      Love this! 0
    • Chizua Ngozi December 19, 2013 at 10:10 am

      Mr Jimmy u never talk. It means everything.

      Love this! 0
  • Sam December 18, 2013 at 7:17 am

    Am happy for mj again;much love to you

    Love this! 1 Reply
  krikumkrakum December 18, 2013 at 8:44 am

woheva!!!

    woheva!!!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • yomyom December 18, 2013 at 3:04 pm

    am sure its gurls that will be googleing how to kiss . and up coming yahoo bois what is internet hehehe. i love my country

    Love this! 1 Reply
  Captain Awesome December 18, 2013 at 9:54 pm

Lobatan!

    Lobatan!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Eerinmide January 21, 2014 at 9:43 pm

    Lmaoooooooooo at ‘what is computer’ I love Nigerians mehn, see how this place just turn to argument palour. And *sigh* I’m one of those who googled how to kiss this year x_x …

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

