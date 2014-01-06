Start The Week On a Sweet Note & Watch Episode 6 of MTV’s Shuga – ‘Rising Hope’

For people who have been asking the question “What is Shuga?” we say it is fun, exciting, educative, vibrant and exciting. But beneath all those beautiful adjectives (which are in no way an exaggeration), Shuga is a show which fuses “sexual health messaging with gripping story lines, Shuga is part of a powerful 360-degree mass media campaign designed to raise awareness about HIV prevention and teen pregnancy in Nigeria.
Key themes covered by the series will include: living with HIV; disclosing your status; getting tested; condom use; gender based violence; gender equality; women’s empowerment; family planning; teen pregnancy; transactional sex; multiple concurrent partners; stigma and discrimination of people living with HIV; and parent/child relationships/communication.“
Shuga Naija is directed by Biyi Bandele and stars Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage. Also cast in Shuga Naija are On Air Personality Maria Okanrende, Ikubese Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Sharon Ezeamaka, Olumide Oworu, Timini Egbusun, Efa Iwara, and Dorcas Shola Fapson.
Synopsis for Episode 6 – Rising Hope:
Malaika is shocked to find that she is still pregnant. And while Weki begins to realise his dreams, Tobi and Princess’s new-found love is severely challenged.
Missed the previous episodes? Don’t fret…
Love It… My Best Episode thus far
aaaww malaika 🙁
Yeah finally. Princess abeg no give fine bobo tobi HIV o. Awwwwh
Awesome episode! please princess should not even mess with our tobi
nice
sophie ehhh..is just amazing….nigerian accent n gesturess so on point. lmao @ GOD punish una
I know!! Out of the entire cast, she has been the most impressive! For someone born and raised in the UK, her accent is on point meanwhile Foye who only went for Uni wants to kill us with FUNE.
Foye is cast as a child born and bred in the uk, only returned to nig for uni. sophie is cast as a village girl in lagos to make it by fire or force. now go figure their accents. go on the shuga website to see characters bios. Thank me later
To Ray , your hype and noise that she is cast as a UK character can not excuse the fact her acting is of poor standard and needs a LOT of work. Today’s episode was good because we hardly saw her unlike last week where she was reciting lines with no emotion all over the place.
Sophie is really amazinnnng!!!Real Naija accent!!
Best episode so far! I feel so bad for Malaika 🙁 I hope she gets the courage to leave Nii, if not he will eventually kill her
I love this show! I hope to see much more like it. Btw ahh this Tobi is a fine boy..i always anticipate his scenes hehehe
nice one. love tobi and sophie
Chris Attoh can act!!!
Ijust started watching these series on youtube! Just finished the last and got on here only to see this latest one! Sweet!
Nigerian doctors and their lack of confidentiality….Ive heard of a case of someone dying of AIDS and specifically warning the doctor not to disclose to the family but he still did; that doctor shouldnt have told Nii its unethical…awesome epidsode! I’ve never been this hooked on a show 🙂
The way i screamed were ni dokito yin sha!!!
I must say, I don’t think Leonora Okine and Chris Attoh get enough credit or attention for their roles in Shuga. You can genuinely feel the fear in Malaika’s eyes in the presence of her husband, and Chris’ portrayal of a Nii is so on point; I literally felt uncomfortable with the sinister way Nii was looking at Malaika, especially in this episode.Brilliant actors, love the show.
Thank you very much.. They make the show for me..
I suppose its because I know they are goooooooooooood actors cos they’ve been there for awhile. Cos the fear is so palpable nne sometimes its hard to watch their scenes. Sophie and the rest are fresh faces to me though so thats why its refreshing.
cool
So, tobi is dakore’s brother wow! They’ve got good genes. Chris attoh is such a brilliant actor. Kudos to him!!!
I totally agree with the last comment, Nii , Malaika , princess, Tobi , Sophie and Solomon are very brilliant actors . I watched the final episode and i cant wait for season 4!!
I just love Sophie my fav character abeg d geh can act jor! Tiwa can like 2 act wit so much power sha lol! Tobi is finnnnnnnneeeeee! Malaika & Nii can act like mad mkin every scene look so real thumbs up guys. can’t wait for episode7 wld love to act in dis show someday sha see as dem clean *winks*
Chris Attoh is one tall, dark HOT cup of black coffee. Uhmm, yum, yum and I am more into light skinned guys but hot damn, that brother is foiiiiine
my best Nigerian series so far. kudos
I don’t understand why tiwa told her son to lie about his health condition. That’s just BS! It’s a football academy, kids are gonna get injured playing soccer, blood can be easily transferred from injuries. Am so annoyed because she is putting other people’s kids at risk. That’s really not cool. If she wanted to protect him so much, she should have stuck to her “you cannot go to the academy” position. Since she decided to let him go, they should have filled that application honestly. Such BS! sigh
On another note: Sophie really is awesome. Princess needs to be very careful, that Chief has a vendetta against Sophie and is gonna use Princess against her. That Mallika girl doesn’t value her life at all. There is no love in that relationship and she knows it too –idk who she is deceiving. Rubbish! Anyway, kudos to the entire cast. #ShugaAddict
they try to portray a society with so much stigmatization. if he clicks, yes , hes likely to be rejected. so, in all she is still trying to protect him from having his dreams truncated.
err Yvonne its a show trying to depict what happens in reality
the venom… yeah!!!! lmao
He has a right to confidentiality as long as he is not planning to sleep with his fellow students. Besides, with compliance, the risk of transmission is almost nil if his viral load is low to zero, even with injuries etc. this is not americam football na, how much blood shed on soccer field?
American football. sorry.
Oh I forgot, Chris Attoh *kiss kiss* #okbye
Please lets remember this is just a show @ Yvonne. Thanks @timoni for that comment
wow!!! i love all the xracters but tiwaz baby voice makes her sound too unserious to be playing that role.they shud have swtiched malaikaz role to tiwaz role (mailaka-tiwaz ).
foye’s accent is fluent,doesnt sound like shez forcing it.u know we naijaz just like to beef any fellow nigerians with littlest form of ajebutterism .make ona free d babe abeg cos she can act.
Sophie, princess, Dakore’s brother, and tiwa’s son are my faves…more of them please.
I love this program, trust me guys I went to get a test because of it , thank God for the results because it was the most scary time of my life. Kudos to the producers me likey .
so in love with dis series…..ps: foye and tiwa should work on their characters
I love the way Tiwa says “Weki” lol. Sophieeee my darlyn, you are the bomb! I just love the way you are keeping it so real. Mali and Chris Attoh are on another level entirely. No one is applauding Weki’s friend nah. The girl is really good too. Princess abeg enough of the flashing. Please cover up!
wow…… kuduos, love the directing! its gets better with every episode. love them all.
Shebi una dey talk of sophie..say una like her naija accent..buh all of una jux dey form una own too!..anyway me i jux comot my cap put am 4 ground for this show!..its really amazing!