Events This Weekend

Nollywood Week

Nollywood Week Paris creates a stimulating platform for networking and dialogue between the Nigerian film professionals and their French counterparts. UGC cards and Ecrans de Paris cards are accepted.

Date: Thursday 5th June 2014 – Sunday 8th June 2014

Venue: Cinema l’Arlequin, 76 rue de Rennes, 75006 Paris, France

Ticket Details: Individual Tickets 7,00 Euros | Students & Unemployed 450 Euros | Pass Nollywoodien 39 Euros (8 films)

__________________________________________________________________



Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week Season 2

Nigerian Student Fashion Week in Nigeria – NSFDW, will exhibit collections from various emerging designers. The designers are majorly student entrepreneurs and self-employed entrepreneurs. The event will also feature celebrity appearances by Uti Nwachukwu, Yemi Alade, DJ Switch and the Chocolate City crew. Admission is free.

Date: Thursday 5th June 2014

Time: 1st Show 4:30 PM | 2nd Show 7:30 PM

Venue: Indoor Sports Hall, University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos

______________________________________________________________________



Freedom Hall

Freedom Hall remains an open mic event where you can express yourself in live music, poetry, spoken word, dance, comedy, and drama. Don’t forget to play “the gift of the gab” for fabulous cash prizes. Admission is free for all.

Date: Thursday 5th June 2014

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Freedom Park, Broad Street, Marina, Lagos

Date: Friday 6th June 2014

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Bogobiri, 9 Maitama Sule, Off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

_____________________________________________________________________

GenVoicesUK Chapter Presents GENTALKS UK

This event will feature discussions about The Future Of Entrepreneurship In A New Nigeria – What You Can Do As A Diasporan“. Chude Jidenwo will be the guest speaker at the event and will be hosted by Feyi Fawehinmi.

Date: Friday 6th June 2014

Time: 6 PM

Venue: University Of Greenwich, Queen Anne Building – Room 080, 30 Park Row, SE10 9LS, UK

_____________________________________________________________________



Taruwa Night

Taruwa is a hugely popular monthly gathering, known for fun performances in music, spoken word, monologues and comedy. Get set for an unforgettable evening of the arts and non-stop entertainment as carefully selected acts thrill you with the finest performances.

Date: Friday 6th June 2014

Time: 6:30 PM

Venue: Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria Island, Lagos

Ticket Price: N3,000

_______________________________________________________________________



Exclusive Premiere of “Ishe” Sound Sultan Feat. Sarkodie

Pulse.ng and Picolomondo invite you to come witness the exclusive premiere of Sound Sultan and Sarkodie‘s new track “Ishe“. Admission is free for all.

Date: Friday 6th June 2014

Time: 10 PM

Venue: 19B Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos

_____________________________________________________________________

Cumbow Drill

Experience the Cumbow Drill and the workout you have always craved for. It is a drill that flows between the flavour of dance and toughness of structured workouts hitting every inch of muscle of the body.

Date: Saturday 7th June 2014

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Eko Atlantic Stretch Ahmadu Bello, Victoria Island, Lagos

Ticket Price: N1,000 If you have a stick | N 1,500 If you don’t have a stick

Contact: For more info and general enquiries, call 08029647464

_____________________________________________________________________



Hangout With Jerome

Women are getting married now only to find out that the man they married lied about everything he said about himself. Can women stop falling in love 3 days after they meet a man like most women are doing now, so that reason can play its part in choosing a life partner? Come hangout with Jerome and talk about it.

Date: Saturday 7th June 2014

Time: 10 AM

Venue: 13 Ogundare Street, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos

Contact: For more info and general enquiries, call 08037194335 | e-mail jeromeistalking@gmail.com

____________________________________________________________________



Toastmasters Meeting

Looking to develop speaking and leadership skills? Ace a job interview? Ignite your career? Then the Toastmasters Meeting is for you. A Toastmasters meeting is a learn-by-doing workshop in which participants hone their speaking and leadership skills in a no-pressure atmosphere. There is no instructor in a Toastmasters meeting. Instead, members evaluate one another’s presentations.

Date: Saturday 7th June 2014

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Food of the Sun Hall, Eko Hotel & Suites, Adetokunbo Ademola, Victoria Island, Lagos

______________________________________________________________________

Exclusive Executives’ Strategy Session with Brian Tracy

Join the world renowned motivational and business speaker for a networking, 3-course dinner, and entertainment. The session will also include comedy by Ali Baba, and music by Ozichi and an exclusive book presentation.

Date: Saturday 7th June 2014

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Sky Lounge, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Ticket Prices: N100,000

___________________________________________________________________

Mai Atafo Inspired Bespoke

Mai Atafo Inspired Bespoke has engaged the services of the Savile Row Academy and Master Tailor Darren Beaman to redefine its fine tailoring to the distinct Savile Row craftsmanship heritage. This event is a celebration of heritage, modern craftsmanship and style that unites Chivas, Savile Row Academy and Mai Atafo Inspired Bespoke. Admission is strictly by invitation.

Date: Saturday 7th June 2014

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Block 95, Plot 7 Omorinre Johnson Street, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Contact: For more info and general enquiries, call 07068031148

______________________________________________________________________

Majek Fashek Live In Isolo

The legendary Majek Fashek also called Rainmaker is back on the stage. This show is for fans to know that he is still strong, kicking and can stage a live performance.

Date: Saturday 7th June 2014

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Aerol Hotel And Suites, 40 Olatunji Idowu street, Okota, Isolo, Lagos

____________________________________________________________________



Ankara Ball

After 3 days of pure entertainment through theatre, dance, spoken word, comedy and music. Taruwa Festival will come to a grand close with the Ankara Ball, a glamorous Ankara-themed night of fine dining, exquisite entertainment and beautiful people.

Date: Saturday 7th June 2014

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria Island, Lagos

_____________________________________________________________________

Darima’s Dilemmma Movie Premiere

Darima’s Dilemmma is a movie that stars Majid Michel, Ikay Ogbonna, Diana Yekinni and Mbong Amata who also produced the movie.

Date: Sunday 8th June 2014

Time:

Venue: Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos

__________________________________________________________________________

June Salon Day Out

In celebration of the blogvessary of the Naija Hair Can Grow blog, join them for a one of a kind salon day out. Expect a full day of luxury and rejuvenation and free nail polish change for the first five visitors. Admission is free for all.

Date: Sunday 8th June 2014

Time: 12 Noon

Venue: White Space, 58 Raymond Njoku, Ikoyi, Lagos

____________________________________________________________________



The Grill At The Pent

Come and enjoy great ambiance, imported grill menu and some ice cold Ciroc. The Grill at the Pent takes place every second and last Sundays of the month.

Date: Sunday 8th June 2014

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Kudeta Lounge, Rooftop, Mega Plaza, Victoria Island,Lagos

____________________________________________________________________



All Stars Concert Featuring 2Face Idibia

Don’t miss 2Face as he joins the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON). The event will be hosted by Bimbo Oloyede and Patrick Doyle.

Date: Sunday 8th June 2014

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

Ticket Price: N5,000

Contact: For more info and general enquiries, call 08106161111 | e-mail info@cecpng.org

_____________________________________________________________________

Chill & Relax June Funk

Chill and Relax is a performance poetry and spoken word open mic event where everyone and anyone can step up and rock the mic.

Date: Sunday 8th June 2014

Time: 3 PM

Venue: 16, Abeni Close, ASA Estate, Off Ayodele Okeowo Street, After Deeper Life Church, Soluyi Gbagada, Lagos

____________________________________________________________________



The Big War Against Cancer

The Big War against cancer is aimed at “Taking Cancer Prevention to the Grassroots” using Mobile Cancer Centres (MCC).

Date: Sunday 8th June 2014

Time: 3 PM

Venue: The Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

______________________________________________________________________

The Place by Papas Presents Super Sunday Special

Come and connect, party and explore at the Super Sunday Special !

Date: Sunday 8th June 2014

Time: 8 PM

Venue: The Place By Papas, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

_____________________________________________________________



The Remarkable Entrepreneurs’ Conclave 2.0 with Brian Tracy

Take part in a total business mastery session for entrepreneurs and leadership masterclass for managers and executives.

Date: Monday 9th June 2014

Time: 1st Session 8 AM – 12:30PM | 2nd Session 1:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Venue: Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos

Ticket Price: N50,000

______________________________________________________________________

