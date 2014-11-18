Aunty Bella: Miss. I have A Stingy Mum

Aunty Bella is our agony aunt column on BellaNaija. We launched this column in the early days of BN and periodically feature issues sent in by BN readers. We hope the BN family can offer insightful advice as well.

***

I am writing this shamefully. My mother doesn’t see anything wrong in cooking meat meant for the dog in our soup! She would go to the food we gathered from parties for the dog, dip her hands inside, take the bones, scrape the meat off and put inside the pot of soup!! Then the pieces of meat would look scattered, jagged, covered with rice, smelly… She doesn’t see anything wrong in scraping meat off leftovers when we go to parties gatherings etc.

Please help me tell this woman to stop this act. My dad has caught her before and told her to stop but she didn’t listen. my grandma aunties are not like this and they wonder where she got this behaviour from. We are not poor my dad provides enough, I and my siblings work so most of the time we don’t eat at home, but this is unbecoming. Please help

Photo Credit: Dreamstime | Pemotret