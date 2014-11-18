Aunty Bella: Miss. I have A Stingy Mum

Aunty Bella is our agony aunt column on BellaNaija. We launched this column in the early days of BN and periodically feature issues sent in by BN readers. We hope the BN family can offer insightful advice as well.
I am writing this shamefully. My mother doesn’t see anything wrong in cooking meat meant for the dog in our soup! She would go to the food we gathered from parties for the dog, dip her hands inside, take the bones, scrape the meat off and put inside the pot of soup!! Then the pieces of meat would look scattered, jagged, covered with rice, smelly… She doesn’t see anything wrong in scraping meat off leftovers when we go to parties gatherings etc.
Please help me tell this woman to stop this act. My dad has caught her before and told her to stop but she didn’t listen. my grandma aunties are not like this and they wonder where she got this behaviour from. We are not poor my dad provides enough, I and my siblings work so most of the time we don’t eat at home, but this is unbecoming. Please help
Wow!!!
If you’re not poor and your dad provides,then I don’t think all is okay with your mum mentally.Bitter pill to swallow but that could be it.
Your mother most likely has obsessive compulsive disorder =(
She needs to see a psychologist soon… It’s nothing to be ashamed of =)
mental problems perhaps??
Awwwww sorry dear…
something needs to be done, she needs to see a therapist.
Then ur dad should ban left over or food from events in the house. I believe once that is done she will just have to cook what is in the house.
Lol to the Lol!
Is your mum supposed to read this on BN so she can change? I don gerrit BN! All these stories that come up in this section these days!! O ga! To the story, I have one advice… y’all should stop gathering food from parties even for your dog! It is not cool. How do you go to a party and start hustling for left overs even if it is for your dog? If you stop this habit maybe your mum won’t have anywhere to get stale meat from! #mytwocents
Hmmm something is wrong somewhere
If you guys can really afford 3square meal, then mum may be mentally ill or under some strange influence.
It has to be a spiritual problem! Pray for her!
Alas!!! “I weak” @ your spiritual problem statement. Why does everything have to be spiritual. Dementia is spiritual. hoarding is spiritual…everything spiritual. Time to wake up not everything in life is spiritual
That’s not being stingy,,dat’s a sickness that needs attention.
Is this fact or fiction? Just like Mzlyics, I don’t gerrit!!! Na confusion make me post comment. However, I do empathize with you and hope this gets resolved.
Maybe she grew up poor. Many people who grew up without a lot of privileges find it difficult to waste or throw away things. Continue speaking to her and praying to God about it.. Let her also know that with the numerous diseases out there, you all have to be very careful. It may just be attributed to poverty that she must have experienced at one point or the other in her life.
Sounds like something off the show extreme cheapskates on tlc. That said, no more bringing home of leftovers from any event. Thats step 1, it might be beneficial to have a cook who can take charge of the cooking. Lastly your mum needs help real fast.
My grandma has these issues, so first let me empathize with you. I know the private shame, humiliation and even self loathing that such acts can cause in offspring. My grandmother had also had a tough life prior, so I think it comes from there. Like your mother she is no longer in lack. She also eventually got sick from all that strange food. Pray for your mother, try to get her counseling help, and most importantly DO NOT EAT THAT FOOD.