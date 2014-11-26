Is Kendall Jenner Changing the Face of Fashion? Dazed Magazine Thinks So! Check Out Her 3 Covers for Their New Issue

From being a model to changing the face of fashion – that is the way Dazed Magazine see’s 19-year-old reality TV star Kendall Jenner.
The magazine shared their special edition with three covers of Kendal and stated, ‘Changing the face of fashion’s future, reality star turned catwalk phenomenon Kendall Jenner fronts three covers photographed by Ben Toms and styled by Robbie Spencer, a special edition of which has been mashed and spliced by Instagram artist Doug Abraham, complete with stickers. Inside the issue, she tells us about her meteoric rise – and silences the haters in a cheeky recreation of the Burn Book scene from Mean Girls.’
Do you think Kendall Jenner is changing the face off fashion?
Photo Credit: Instagram
kendall is a pretty girl but she doesnt look like a model to me. her beauty is just regular when compared to other models like bahati or adriana or even agyness dyne.
she didnt have to work her way to the top, she used connects to get to where she is, it takes models years and lots of rejection to get on runways and fashion shows (eg tyra banks), everything was handed to this girl on a platter of gold. to be a model and land a cover of a magazine, do you know how difficult it is. she’s cheating the system.
i don’t care if shes cheating the system, her beauty is not regular. most model are bland and have nothing to attract one’s fascination towards them. i am a black girl but i don’t see anything beautiful in chanel imam, jourdan dunn and naomi or even kate moss and cara. these ladies are bland and unattractive to any eyes, it is the industry that hype them to be likable and we tend to think so. Kendall is very very beautiful, shes next to Kim when it comes to beauty and anyone who says otherwise is jealous and hates when people are elevated to positions themselves wish to be. Adriana Lima, Tyra Banks, Karlie Kloss, Candice Swanepoel, Joan Smalls are very beautiful and can hold ones fascination for long and kendall is grateful to be following in their footsteps.
To be honest, most models are not beautiful to look at, they tend to have extra ordinary features, e.g Alec Wek. she is a supermodel but ………………. I honestly thing that Kendall has a pretty face compared to the likes of Tyra and Naomi. Regardless of whether she worked for the supermodel title or not, the fact is this world we are now in, doesn’t frown on getting to the top by any means necessary. So give it to the girl, at least she didn’t have to sleep her way to the top.
You people are not ashamed O…..state your opinion BUT DONT YOU DARE Compare this Babe to the likes Of Naomi or Tyra that has paved the way for black models in the industry. My God no fear, pls compare her to her fellow whites or young Black models ….Dont touch the VETERANS…..Phewww
some of you know nothing about beauty, or the fashion industry. for you to say alek wek or iman are ugly, u have serious self hatred.
when someone says high fashion model kendall jenner’s name can never come to mind
if kendall jenner was not part of the kardashian clan, would she be walking shows in Paris fashion week, the answer is no, the casting agents wont even look at her twice. because shes regular, the fashion world is different from beauty pagent world.
some of you people, especially nigerian women have slavery mentality, u believe beauty is long hair and fair skin. for you to say naomi campbell and alek wek are not beauty, sweet heart you need to see an optician and psychologist.
I can’t believe @Chy’s comment! So, jourdan, naomi, iman are not fine to you??? Beauty indeed is in the eyes of the beholder! You must be a goddess then! How many humans have u created???? Bella, please provide a dislike button for us here asap. I just can’t deal.
LIKE U SAID BEAUTY IS IN THE EYES OF THE BEHOLDER, VETERANS OR NOT THEY ARE NOT BEAUTIFUL. I DON’T CARE HOW YOU SEE IT. ALL THE SAME ITS THE FASHION INDUSTRY AND BEAUTY IS HARDLY THE STATISTIC FOR MEASUREMENT HERE, BUT AS FOR KENDALL SHE IS BEAUTIFUL AND DESERVES WHAT SHE GETS. THE LIKE OF MICK JAGGER’S DAUGHTER AND AUDREY HEPBURN GRAND DAUGHTER THAT ARE TAKING THE STAGE IN MODELLING AND NOBODY IS CALLING THEM OUT FOR IT. SO WHAT DID KENDALL DO TO YOU PEOPLE TO MERIT A STORM OF HATRED. I WILL NOT DISCREDIT A YOUNG WOMAN’S SUCCESS BECAUSE IT MAKES SOME PEOPLE UNHAPPY AND UNEASY, SUCCESS IS SUCCESS AS FAR AS IT IS GENUINE AND TRUE.
@chy from the tone of u comment, I can tell u are pissed that people agree with bruno. Hahahahahaahaha. Byee felicia lol
Bruno is right! if this girl wasn’t part of the Kardashian clan, she wouldnt be here! She would be struggling like the rest of dem modelstrying to get gigs in catalogues for Target and Walmart! Ahbeg!
Yes she is pretty, but thats it!!
Now if you want someone that has supposedly “Connections” then Itd be Georgia Jagger, but that girl has stuff to offer, and has been pounding the pavement for a while now. So no! I dont agree that she is changing the face of fashion!
The face of modelling is changing, a pretty face or having the look just doesn’t cut it these days with the rise of social media and celebrity obsession. Years ago there was a revolt against actresses & then pop stars taking covers from models. Why?Actresses sold more covers than models because people have some affinity towards them than some unknown pretty face. It is now celeb kids with model looks taking jobs from regular models for the same reasons. And now social media & obsession with celebrity has provided new marketing streams.
.
There are now departments in modelling agencies dedicated to scouting and managing celebrity kids. These kids come with lots of buzz & instant brand awareness for the labels because people know their parents so that’s 2 generations covered (Jagger girls, Cindy’s kid for Versace) etc/ some are media darlings having grown up in the media spotlight (Romeo Beckham for Burberry), or have huge followings (Kendall had more likes for her insta post announcing she was the new face of Estee Lauder than EL had/has followers!). Even those that keep their kids out of the spotlight & then suddenly appear creates wide coverage (J. Bond’s kid for Saint Laurent or imagine Julia Robert’s kids modelling someday). Celeb kids get people talking, people remember the association and the brand, take a closer look at the campaign, buy the product etc. JOB DONE!
.
It’s all about brand awareness/ money/sales figures as the end of the day. Model looks are to assist in generating money & awareness for the designer not just eye candy for the mag flicker. Additionally, makeup artists, stylists, photogs also benefit from working with popular campaigns featuring celeb kids cause it gives them the opportunity to make their name too within the industry.
.
Do you think we’d be discussing this cover, or the brands if it was an unknown but very high fashion worthy model in Kendall’s place? No! We’ll say nice concept & flick over, very little media coverage & return for the all the production work & money gone into the campaign. So yes the face of modelling is changing but wouldn’t credit it to Kendall, she’s just one of the most visual beneficiaries of the change.