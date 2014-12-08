BellaNaija

Luxury Furniture Brand BOConcept Opens it’s Maiden Store in Nigeria with the Mavins & More at Exclusive Event

Adilys Chellaram , Aisha Oyebode , Kavita Chellaram , Charlotte Obidairo

BoConcept recently launched in Nigeria and had an exclusive launch event where the VIP guests were treated to enjoyment and relaxation. The exclusive event treated its guest to champagne, delicious food and music.

The brand, which offers customized, coordinated and functional design pieces for home or office, had guests from the entertainment industry, industry leaders, developers, architects, interior designers and art gallery owners including Kavita Chellaram, (CEO of Arthouse) surrounded by other BoConcept furniture fans, Nike Davies Okundaye, Aino Oni-Okpaku, Aisha Oyebode and the Mavin Crew.

Many of the guests took the advantage of booking an interior design visit and shopped BoConcepts incredible accessories.

See photos from the event;

BOConcept Launch - Bellanaija - December2014004 BOConcept Launch - Bellanaija - December2014005

BOConcept Launch - Bellanaija - December2014003

Di’Ja

BOConcept Launch - Bellanaija - December2014001

BOConcept Launch - Bellanaija - December2014002

Mr & Mrs Oseni

BOConcept Launch - Bellanaija - December2014006

BOConcept Launch - Bellanaija - December2014009

Korede Bello

BOConcept Launch - Bellanaija - December2014010

Aino Oni-Okpaku, Aisha Oyebode & Nike Davies Okundaye

BOConcept Launch - Bellanaija - December2014007

5 Comments on Luxury Furniture Brand BOConcept Opens it's Maiden Store in Nigeria with the Mavins & More at Exclusive Event
  • Bisi December 8, 2014 at 5:24 pm

    I see KOREDE BELLO… GUY is going places… He cute too
    And a Big HEAD-TIE…SAY WHATT??? HEAD TIE OF LIFE

    Love this! 14
  • nono blessed December 8, 2014 at 5:55 pm

    Lol

    Love this! 10
  • Honey December 9, 2014 at 12:35 am

    Chiiiiiile when y’all said luxury, I was expecting soho luxury…..not ikea lol but since we talking about africa,I guess that’s luxury.

    Love this! 8
  • Stefano Viciani January 9, 2016 at 11:50 am

    Hi there, I’m looking for retailers and distributor of high-end furniture in Nigeria.
    We are a group of Italian manufacturers and we want to enter Nigerian market with a good partner.
    If you know who’s interested, please contact me at steel@viciani.com

    Our products can be viewedon viciani.com and on proiezione-net.com

    Thanks a lot

    Love this! 2
  • Kristen Watkins August 31, 2016 at 7:58 am

    Such a beautiful and luxury furniture. Its designs are very diffrent and unique. It looks very decent.

    Love this! 1
