Luxury Furniture Brand BOConcept Opens it’s Maiden Store in Nigeria with the Mavins & More at Exclusive Event

BoConcept recently launched in Nigeria and had an exclusive launch event where the VIP guests were treated to enjoyment and relaxation. The exclusive event treated its guest to champagne, delicious food and music.

The brand, which offers customized, coordinated and functional design pieces for home or office, had guests from the entertainment industry, industry leaders, developers, architects, interior designers and art gallery owners including Kavita Chellaram, (CEO of Arthouse) surrounded by other BoConcept furniture fans, Nike Davies Okundaye, Aino Oni-Okpaku, Aisha Oyebode and the Mavin Crew.

Many of the guests took the advantage of booking an interior design visit and shopped BoConcepts incredible accessories.

See photos from the event;

