Must See Looks! Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry, Fred Amata & More at Mary Uranta’s ‘Husband Shopping’ Movie Premiere

09.12.2014

Nollywood actress Mary Uranta held the premiere of her new movie ‘Husband Shopping’ a couple of days ago and several Nollywood stars were in attendance at the event held at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Lekki.

The private launch had guests like Ebube Nwagbo, Lancelot Imasuen, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry, Elenu, Fred Amata, Halima Abubakar, Beverly Osu, Data Okorududu, Onyi Alex, Nkem Ike, Grace Egbagbe, Ndidi Obiora, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Adaora Okoh and more in attendance.

  • Missy J December 9, 2014 at 2:07 pm

    Chaai people are wicked ooh!! Ebube that outfit didn’t do well on you and I remember when bloggers including BN hyped her and the outfit, Chaaai!!! By the way where is Pat Attah???

    Love this! 36 Reply
    • Busarni December 9, 2014 at 11:00 pm

      @Missy j; photographer toh baaaad!!!. Abeg the outfit is ok on her joor just that it looks better when she sucks bele. All these wicked paparazzis,,

      Love this! 64
  • KIMMY December 9, 2014 at 2:11 pm

    Elene toooooo laarge kilode!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • KIMMY December 9, 2014 at 2:11 pm

    *Elenu

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • francisca December 9, 2014 at 2:14 pm

    Lovely

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • British/naija/ghana December 9, 2014 at 2:30 pm

    Halima always looks off……..

    Love this! 83 Reply
  • Tess December 9, 2014 at 2:31 pm

    i started looking at the pictures without reading the title,i had to go back half way to read what in the world the occasion was?…well the venue looks nice.

    Love this! 10 Reply
    • Mandy December 9, 2014 at 4:45 pm

      I did the exact same thing!! LOL I was totally lost for a moment… :/

      Love this! 8
    • Leah December 9, 2014 at 5:26 pm

      So you decided to steal my comment? LMAO! I swear I wanted to write down every single word you just did. Nice venue.

      Love this! 10
    • MOI December 9, 2014 at 7:09 pm

      Bella why did you choose such a title
      U dey wicked?
      Was this 50 years ago or what?

      Love this! 8
  • susan December 9, 2014 at 2:36 pm

    ok seen next please

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • AMARA December 9, 2014 at 2:41 pm

    oga @ the last pix,please hit the gym fast…mercy looks pretty…ebube looks pretty as ever…

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Lois December 9, 2014 at 2:47 pm

    And the best dressed goes to…..Mercy Aigbe Gentry! She always looks so put together.

    Love this! 68 Reply
  • Temilola December 9, 2014 at 3:01 pm

    Lovely

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • TANTRA December 9, 2014 at 3:23 pm

    I have never seen Nkem Owoh in any movie premiere. I would love to see him.

    Husband shopping. Sounds like grocery shopping. Call me during Sales!

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • AAA Events & Design December 9, 2014 at 3:23 pm

    All looking good

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • mdee December 9, 2014 at 3:31 pm

    lovely

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Peggy December 9, 2014 at 4:00 pm

    I think Ebube looks like me 🙂 LOL

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • ima December 9, 2014 at 4:44 pm

    Elenu looks like a sack of garri,nice one mercy and ebube,halima abeg park well!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • sammy December 9, 2014 at 7:19 pm

    BN abeg, go back to that post about Ebube Nwagbo’s outfit and change the headline, cos I remember clearly u wrote “those albs” this one no be albs ooo,na belle. Go check on mama smith’s tummy, now that’s sum albs. Mercy Aigbe looks on point

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • ATL’s finest December 10, 2014 at 5:57 am

    Too much bleaching.com with some of these folk #Skincancer#.org

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • “lade December 10, 2014 at 9:56 am

    Mercy Aigbe is a fashonista!!!

    Love this! 7 Reply
