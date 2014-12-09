Must See Looks! Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry, Fred Amata & More at Mary Uranta’s ‘Husband Shopping’ Movie Premiere

Nollywood actress Mary Uranta held the premiere of her new movie ‘Husband Shopping’ a couple of days ago and several Nollywood stars were in attendance at the event held at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Lekki.

The private launch had guests like Ebube Nwagbo, Lancelot Imasuen, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry, Elenu, Fred Amata, Halima Abubakar, Beverly Osu, Data Okorududu, Onyi Alex, Nkem Ike, Grace Egbagbe, Ndidi Obiora, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Adaora Okoh and more in attendance.

Check on it!