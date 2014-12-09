Must See Looks! Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry, Fred Amata & More at Mary Uranta’s ‘Husband Shopping’ Movie Premiere

Nollywood actress Mary Uranta held the premiere of her new movie ‘Husband Shopping’ a couple of days ago and several Nollywood stars were in attendance at the event held at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Lekki.
The private launch had guests like Ebube Nwagbo, Lancelot Imasuen, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry, Elenu, Fred Amata, Halima Abubakar, Beverly Osu, Data Okorududu, Onyi Alex, Nkem Ike, Grace Egbagbe, Ndidi Obiora, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Adaora Okoh and more in attendance.
Chaai people are wicked ooh!! Ebube that outfit didn’t do well on you and I remember when bloggers including BN hyped her and the outfit, Chaaai!!! By the way where is Pat Attah???
@Missy j; photographer toh baaaad!!!. Abeg the outfit is ok on her joor just that it looks better when she sucks bele. All these wicked paparazzis,,
Elene toooooo laarge kilode!
*Elenu
Lovely
Halima always looks off……..
i started looking at the pictures without reading the title,i had to go back half way to read what in the world the occasion was?…well the venue looks nice.
I did the exact same thing!! LOL I was totally lost for a moment… :/
So you decided to steal my comment? LMAO! I swear I wanted to write down every single word you just did. Nice venue.
Bella why did you choose such a title
U dey wicked?
Was this 50 years ago or what?
ok seen next please
oga @ the last pix,please hit the gym fast…mercy looks pretty…ebube looks pretty as ever…
And the best dressed goes to…..Mercy Aigbe Gentry! She always looks so put together.
Lovely
I have never seen Nkem Owoh in any movie premiere. I would love to see him.
Husband shopping. Sounds like grocery shopping. Call me during Sales!
All looking good
lovely
I think Ebube looks like me 🙂 LOL
Elenu looks like a sack of garri,nice one mercy and ebube,halima abeg park well!
BN abeg, go back to that post about Ebube Nwagbo’s outfit and change the headline, cos I remember clearly u wrote “those albs” this one no be albs ooo,na belle. Go check on mama smith’s tummy, now that’s sum albs. Mercy Aigbe looks on point
Too much bleaching.com with some of these folk #Skincancer#.org
Mercy Aigbe is a fashonista!!!