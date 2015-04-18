Chris Attoh on Marital Bliss, ‘I Was Lucky to Find Myself a Hot, Beautiful Nigerian Woman’

Ghollywood actor Chris Attoh got married to his Nigerian sweetheart Damilola Adegbite a few weeks ago (click here if you missed it) and he is extremely excited and proud to be a husband.
In an interview with Nation Newspaper, he talks about his career but also has quite a bit to say about his new wife.
Read excerpts from the interview below.
On his presence in Nigeria: Whatever it is, Nigeria is the LA. You can live in New York, you can live where you want but if you are on film, you will probably always fly to LA or Hollywood to do the work. Nigeria is the LA in these parts. I say that because if anything is going to happen, the auditions are here in Nigeria. Most of my work on the international front has been founded here on Nigerian soil. And of course,I especially have been blessed with much from Nigeria including a beautiful Nigerian wife.
On meeting Damilola on Tinsel: Tinsel has been a huge blessing in my career. It was a training ground for a lot of the things I’m able to do today and I’ll always be grateful to MNet for that. On a personal level, I’m also very grateful because that is also where I met my beautiful wife and it has been wonderful since I got married to her. It is like we are acting every day.
On the attraction: The attraction to my wife when I first met her is, her birthday is on the 18th of May while mine is on the 17th. That is the first thing that caught my attention. I said this must be my sister. If I’m a day before her, then our thoughts are probably the same and our desires are the same. We did find out that our desires are the same. She is an amazing person. When Dami walks into a room, she steals the attention so it is very hard not to notice her. Obviously I was meeting new people, new faces but she definitely made an impression.
On reactions to him getting married to Damilola: My Ghanaian sisters, my Nigerian sisters, my Canadian sisters, my American sisters were all angry. Don’t mind me. That is all I’ll say. My reaction is that you enjoy life until you find that one person who you decide you will not let go, you want to share the rest of your life with that person. Unfortunately, it has to be one person. It beats being whether the person is Ghanaian or Nigerian or Italian. I was lucky to find myself a hot, beautiful Nigerian woman. Me, I need some fire in my life, so there you go.
…….and thou shall get the fire, amen! God bless your union.
Awww! I’m so happy for him. It’s always ver refreshing to see a young man that adores his wife.
Lady G
gabychronicles.blogspot.com
XOXO
Tell Them!!!!
Awwww, beautiful couple. Damilola, is indeed beautiful. Chris, and Gbenro used to be my crush. But now, I have my main personal crush, my fiancé. He’s also Ghanaian from Ewe tribe. Handsome, godly, intelligent, man of good character and classy. We attend the same church, he asked me out couple of times but shied away bcos I was waiting for my Nigerian prince since I attend all American church. However, I’m thankful to God he found me and true love goes beyond ethnic differences especially as a Christian.
P.S I’m also seeing an increasing number of Ghanaian and Yoruba couples, vice versa.
Ghanaian and Yoruba alliances have been going on for generations. Perhaps new to you. All the best, and God bless.
Yoruba women reject this in Jesus name. Ghanaian men are not exactly known for their home building aptitude. Stop prophesying, if you want to marry a Ghanaian, that is your palava. I am happy for Dami, hope her marriage last.
Isn’t this a xenophobic statement?
@Never
Your comment has ganered over 200 likes. If over 200 people liked your comment, then all the righteous anger against incidents in SA is the height of hypocrisy.
How many Ghanaian men do you know?
Based on what empirical evidence did you arrive at your conclusion about Ghanaian men?
This is the second time I’m reading a comment on BN (about Chris and Damilola’s marriage) which portrays Ghanaian men as irresponsible. It’s unfortunate. But if it will enable you to sleep better at night, launch a campaign to ensure that your people do not marry Ghanaian men.
It’s sad when people go to school but fail to get an education. Such a waste of resouces!
I’ve heard that so many times. And, even from Ghanaian women themselves. There’s some truth to it. However, I’m a strong believer that the success and failure of a marriage is based on individuals not the stereotype or generalization of a group. As a Christian, I trust God that HIS grace be manifested in my marriage. That’s all I can do. We are both strong Christians, and we can only do our best and leave the rest to God.
If we go by stereotypes or experiences, some of the successful marriages you see today will not exist even in Nigeria regarding different tribes or religion coming together.
You go fear comment sha . smh
wow!! I’ve never heard this gist before o. I grew up around a lot of Ghanian/Nigerian families, and most, if not all of them were and are still doing very well if not better than the Nigerian couples sef. I don’t know where this your own perception came from o. I can only state ‘fallacies’ I’ve ‘seen’ with my korokoro eyes …e.g. Yoruba men are not known for their fidelity….in fact what is fidelity when they are technically still allowed to marry as many wives as they can, legally married or not. How about that for blanket statement? 😀
Same way I have heard that Nigerian men are cheaters. Should we all now reject the one our hearts love because of these silly generalisations? Treat each person as an individual Biko!
@Never, what a silly generalisation.
Ghanaians and Nigerians (of all ethnic groups) have been marrying each other for decades– Oyin, we welcome you with open arms.
I need a Ghanaian boo too. *crying*
Abeg just handle her with care
Beauty fades. Not different from when Kanye is asked about Kim and he talks about her beauty. The part of acting everyday is interesting. Acting kwa
Mostest, Bad belle. Did he not speak on other things beyond her beauty? Go and read the post again.
Love the way he loves her lool.
Now stop talking. No, he won’t stop. Loool.
#TeamTaurus
True beauty is in the heart and it manifest on the face.she caught Chris’s attention and he immediately chained her with his love.Men if you love a lady don’t waste time to show her.wish them well.
@never.. that is a horrible statement to make.. you dont knw the guy.. nd you cnt judge him based on the fact tht he is ghanaian.. so what if sm ghanaian men are irresponsible? does it mean tht chris is.. are sm nigerian men nt irresponsible? the man clearly loves dami.. so leave them be nd stop making rude comments.. as for me.. i wld be happy to marry a ghanaian if he is what im looking for..
Ghanaian men irresponsible? U mean Ghanaian men are irresponsible? And you got that much likes for that silly comments?
If I was to judge Nigerian men by the number of agony letters I see on SDK blog, I could perfectly conclude that ‘All Nigerian men’ are women beaters, cheats and rapist!
Please don’t even start
@Oyin…… Awww, I so happy for you. I’m Ewe too living in New York and I’m in love with a wonderful Nigerian man too! (yoruba). I resisted him so many times because I wanted a Ghanaian man, so we could settle back in ghana together . But hey, one may never know where love would come from. He is all I’ve ever wanted and more. I love loving him more and more everyday. Love knows no tribe, race or nationality. When you finally find that one special person, where they come from doesn’t matter at all.
@glory14.. jst reading your comment its obvious your inlove.. how beautiful… i hope bella naija features your wedding oo.. we wnt to celebrate with you.. all the best dear
Congratulations to them! They seem happy and totally smitten with love; and THAT is all that matters… The shade on Italian though… Manuela Giaccaglia 🙁 #MenSha
@ le coco
Thank you ooh!…… Wedding plans are in progress and we will definitely share that special moment with you all.
Love is in the air on BN today o! Chai
chaiiiiiiiiiiiiiii Mr. right where art thou naaaaaaaaaaaaaa? even if na the kind Ghanian i no mind again. i am ready to explore!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! lolzzzzzzzzzzzzz
I am so happy for the new union, i am not against inter tribal marriages one bit, but if those reasons that you mentioned above, are the reasons you had before choosing your life partner, am so sorry to say this, with due respect, you totally dont understand what marriage is all about..you both still have alot to learn.. God bless your union..
LOL….. Entertaining comments….
Thank GOD for this union, i pray that LOVE will rule supreme among the two lover birds.