TwentySix presents Simple Silhouettes & Staple Pieces for Every Type of Woman in New Collection for 2015!

Giving every woman the chance to dress freely, emerging fashion brand, TwentySix presents a collection of simple tulle skirts, shift dresses and more.
Driven by making the most out of little, the brand infuses their prints with vibrant hues, colours, patterns & textures into basic, everyday styles to transform them into a collection for every type of woman.
According to the brand – “At TwentySix, we let the prints inspire the style and with every piece, versatility is important. So, each piece can be dressed up or down – our clothing promotes freedom; like a canvas that allows you project your own style on it.“
The brand promises designer quality with high street pricing, and also has a collection of accessories (in collaboration with Nigerian brand, McBell) that play on prints, patterns, colours and textures.
View their offerings below;
To find out more about TwentySix, visit their website: www.twentysix.co | Follow them on Instagram: @TwentySix.co | Send an w-mail to: hello@twentysix.co | Call Phone :+234 905 224 7554
We definitely lacking in the modeling industry…
Love it. Creativly done. Plus I love your choice of models. Completely original
the designs in one word “uh glay”
These look fun! especially the flowery one and the one with leaves. will check em out.
is it by force dat everyone in lagos should be a designer or a model? pls take dis cut and nail pieces outta ofour eyes. the footwear are gud though
They are lovely!! I really dont get some of y’all. What is wrong with everyone striving to be a designer?? I guess you would like them all to be stuck at home or walking from office to office in a search of jobs that are very much limited. The little we can do is to encourage upcoming designers,models, writers and other entrepreneurs. It is not easy starting off and running a business no matter what.. A lot of megativity going on in this country. Odirokwa mma sha.
yea we may be “megative” but its from our raw but not hurtful comments that they turn to do better.
Y’all need to go and borrow scissors and iron from them Ghanaian tailors (not even designers sef). Ahn ahn!! Finishing is obviously a problem in this their industry. And this is to 98% of them Naija ‘couture’ designers out there…from upcoming to veterans…they will just scruffy looking cloth and bring for us to critique/buy.
The designs may not be 100% fancy, but they are quite relatable and wearable…