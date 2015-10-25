BellaNaija

TwentySix presents Simple Silhouettes & Staple Pieces for Every Type of Woman in New Collection for 2015!

TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 20150018Giving every woman the chance to dress freely, emerging fashion brand, TwentySix presents a collection of simple tulle skirts, shift dresses and more.

Driven by making the most out of little, the brand infuses their prints with vibrant hues, colours, patterns & textures into basic, everyday styles to transform them into a collection for every type of woman.

According to the brand – “At TwentySix, we let the prints inspire the style and with every piece, versatility is important. So, each piece can be dressed up or down – our clothing promotes freedom; like a canvas that allows you project your own style on it.

The brand promises designer quality with high street pricing, and also has a collection of accessories (in collaboration with Nigerian brand, McBell) that play on prints, patterns, colours and textures.

View their offerings below;

TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 2015009 TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 20150012 TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 2015001] TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 2015002 TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 2015 TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 2015007 TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 2015003 TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 20150010 TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 20150011 TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 20150019 TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 20150020TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 2015008TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 2015005TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 2015004TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 2015006Accessories – Shoes & Bags

TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 20150016 TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 20150013 TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 20150014 TwentySix Fashion Collection - BellaNaija - October 20150015

To find out more about TwentySix, visit their website: www.twentysix.co | Follow them on Instagram: @TwentySix.co | Send an w-mail to: hello@twentysix.co | Call Phone :+234 905 224 7554

9 Comments on TwentySix presents Simple Silhouettes & Staple Pieces for Every Type of Woman in New Collection for 2015!
  • jwezee October 25, 2015 at 2:57 pm

    We definitely lacking in the modeling industry…

    Love this! 1117 Reply
  • Tinuke October 25, 2015 at 3:56 pm

    Love it. Creativly done. Plus I love your choice of models. Completely original

    Love this! 1117 Reply
  • bleh mistress October 25, 2015 at 4:37 pm

    the designs in one word “uh glay”

    Love this! 1106 Reply
  • O. October 25, 2015 at 6:12 pm

    These look fun! especially the flowery one and the one with leaves. will check em out.

    Love this! 1109 Reply
  • anon October 25, 2015 at 7:23 pm

    is it by force dat everyone in lagos should be a designer or a model? pls take dis cut and nail pieces outta ofour eyes. the footwear are gud though

    Love this! 1103 Reply
  • Odididi October 25, 2015 at 8:29 pm

    They are lovely!! I really dont get some of y’all. What is wrong with everyone striving to be a designer?? I guess you would like them all to be stuck at home or walking from office to office in a search of jobs that are very much limited. The little we can do is to encourage upcoming designers,models, writers and other entrepreneurs. It is not easy starting off and running a business no matter what.. A lot of megativity going on in this country. Odirokwa mma sha.

    Love this! 1117 Reply
  • anon October 25, 2015 at 8:59 pm

    yea we may be “megative” but its from our raw but not hurtful comments that they turn to do better.

    Love this! 1101 Reply
  • californiabawlar October 25, 2015 at 9:07 pm

    Y’all need to go and borrow scissors and iron from them Ghanaian tailors (not even designers sef). Ahn ahn!! Finishing is obviously a problem in this their industry. And this is to 98% of them Naija ‘couture’ designers out there…from upcoming to veterans…they will just scruffy looking cloth and bring for us to critique/buy.

    Love this! 1111 Reply
  • beauty October 26, 2015 at 9:05 am

    The designs may not be 100% fancy, but they are quite relatable and wearable…

    Love this! 1105 Reply
