Exclusive Photos from the 2015 AFRIFF Globe Awards & Closing Gala with Rita Dominic, Desmond Elliot, Beverly Naya & More!

BellaNaija is always glad to give you the best coverage of events and we’ve had so much fun with the 2015 Africa Film International Film Festival all of last week.

From movie screenings to training sessions, parties and more, the 2015 AFRIFF was a week of fun and excitement hosted for the first time in Lagos.

The event came to a close over the weekend with the Globe Awards and a Closing Gala.

Click here for the Globe Awards!

Stars stepped out in their very best for the event and we spotted so many people from Rita Dominic, Toke Makinwa, Desmond Elliot, Beverly Naya, Lilian Afegbai, Meg Otanwa, Kunle Afolayan, Enyinna Nwigwe, Genevieve Nnaji, Timi Dakolo, Cobhams Asuquo, Ini Dima-Okojie, Toni Tones, Kiki Omeili, OC Ukeje, Doris Simeon, Tope Tedela, Eniola Badmus, Uti Nwachukwu, Florence Ita-Giwa, Mimi Onalaja, Lami Phillips, Destiny Amaka, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Blessing Egbe, Mildred Okwo, Chioma Ude, Wole Ojo, Hilda Dokubo and more.

See all the photos from the event below.

***

Red Carpet

Inside Shots

After Party Fun

Photo Credit: AFRIFF