Exclusive Photos from the 2015 AFRIFF Globe Awards & Closing Gala with Rita Dominic, Desmond Elliot, Beverly Naya & More!

18.11.2015

Toke Makinwa & Rita Dominic

BellaNaija is always glad to give you the best coverage of events and we’ve had so much fun with the 2015 Africa Film International Film Festival all of last week.

From movie screenings to training sessions, parties and more, the 2015 AFRIFF was a week of fun and excitement hosted for the first time in Lagos.

The event came to a close over the weekend with the Globe Awards and a Closing Gala.

Click here for the Globe Awards!

Stars stepped out in their very best for the event and we spotted so many people from Rita Dominic, Toke Makinwa, Desmond Elliot, Beverly Naya, Lilian Afegbai, Meg Otanwa, Kunle Afolayan, Enyinna Nwigwe, Genevieve Nnaji, Timi Dakolo, Cobhams Asuquo, Ini Dima-Okojie, Toni Tones, Kiki Omeili, OC Ukeje, Doris Simeon, Tope Tedela, Eniola Badmus, Uti Nwachukwu, Florence Ita-Giwa, Mimi Onalaja, Lami Phillips, Destiny Amaka, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Blessing Egbe, Mildred Okwo, Chioma Ude, Wole Ojo, Hilda Dokubo and more.

See all the photos from the event below.

***

Red Carpet

Ini Edo

Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0009

Chioma Ude

Kemi Lala Akindoju

Doris Simeon

Mimi Onalaja

Rita Dominic

Toke Makinwa

Ijeoma Grace Agu

Toni Tones

Ini Dima-Okojie

Lilian Afegbai

Florence Ita-Giwa

Kiki Omeili

Meg Otanwa

Lami Phillips

Omoye Uzamere

Eniola Badmus

Blessing Egbe

Destiny Amaka

Kunle Afolayan

Ishaya Bako

Enyinna Nwigwe

Ifan Ifeanyi Michael

Clarence Peters

Deyemi Okanlawon

Charles Novia

OC Ukeje

Eric Nwanso

Tope Tedela

Timi Dakolo

Isiofia Stephanie Chioma

Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0014 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0022 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0032

Uti Nwachukwu

Toke Makinwa & Swanky Jerry

OC & Ibukun Okeje

Inside Shots

Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0001 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0002 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0003 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0004 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0005 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0006 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0007 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0008 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0009 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0010 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0011 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0012 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0013 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0014 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0015 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0016 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0017 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0018 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0019 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0020 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0021 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0022 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0023 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0024 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0025 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0026 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0027 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0028 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0029 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0030 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0031 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0032 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0033

After Party Fun

Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0001 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0002 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0003 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0004 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0005 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0006 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0007 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0008 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0009 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0010 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0011 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0012 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0013 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0014 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0015 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0016 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0017 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0018 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0019 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0020 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0021 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0022 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0023 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0024 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0025 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0026 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0027 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0028 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0029 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0030 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0031 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0032 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0033 Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0034

Photo Credit: AFRIFF

64 Comments on Exclusive Photos from the 2015 AFRIFF Globe Awards & Closing Gala with Rita Dominic, Desmond Elliot, Beverly Naya & More!
  • Beeeee November 18, 2015 at 10:06 am

    Some great dresses….our Nollywood stars need to learn how to dress for certain events…..eg. kiki omeili….it’s a gala mehn…come on. Doris Simeon is such a beautiful lady…i dont know why she likes to age herself with her hair and outfit choices…on a funny note, my favourite picture is the one with OC Ukeje, his wife and his so called BFF….his wife’s face is priceless…almost like she’s saying “oh lawd, here come this “bish”again….LMAO

    Love this! 68
  • CY November 18, 2015 at 10:10 am

    I will come back for the comments about Toke’s n**ples…

    Love this! 68
  • Psychic November 18, 2015 at 10:14 am

    Tokes skin is tired,c her legs like bruce jenner’s btw leave this ratchetness for the kardashians,nipple slip in every photo,finish what is left of your brideprice u hear

    Love this! 92
    • Mama November 18, 2015 at 2:27 pm

      Bride Price???? Lol… Who go gree pay? You got me at Bruce Jenner
      This was a very bad choice and tasteless outfit. She should be ashamed of herself. No be by force to be celeb.

      Love this! 57
    • Toke cover up. November 20, 2015 at 12:21 am

      In fact I’m shocked! MFM member wearing this kind of ratchet outfit. I thought she was more decent. Nipple slip, thigh exposure for a man? In fact classy men like it covered . Na wa oh. I think Toke is on a runz girl ambition.

      Love this! 57
    • Surely November 20, 2015 at 10:46 am

      so bride price is now the value of a woman?
      I’m pretty sure you had access to formal education but no, it did not and may never change you because you’ve chosen to be ignorant and backward. I fear people like you oh

      Love this! 34
  • Blackbeauty November 18, 2015 at 10:15 am

    Hmmmm……… Toke, oh!!!

    Love this! 40
  • Call Me Gorgeous… November 18, 2015 at 10:16 am

    Best dressed: Rita Dominic..
    Toke Makinwa:Pls don’t repeat this deadly mistake…EVER! Indecent, your boobs and nipples were literally popping out…Is it me or you kinda look like you were bloated too?Anyways, I will forgive you this one time…
    Kemi Lala: I love that color on you…?
    BN, post my comment, cheers!

    Love this! 82
  • Lil November 18, 2015 at 10:17 am

    Watch them spew hate on my tokks, person no fit just show breast again?

    Love this! 44
    • Musa November 18, 2015 at 12:08 pm

      That dress was thrash, take it or leave it, Toke should know better.

      Love this! 80
    • Beeeee November 18, 2015 at 2:36 pm

      LMAO @ your explanation “person no fit show breast again”….i hope that was a joke. I love Toke but please lets be honest. I personally don’t mind the slit. If the boob area was covered, it would have been on the same level with Rita Dominic. I love the dress with a more modest boob area

      Love this! 45
  • Anon November 18, 2015 at 10:18 am

    “Show some skin or show your shape, but not both. Equally when you go for skin choose your boobs or your legs but not both. Showing both is just too much as the focus is very much taken off the clothes.”

    Love this! 106
  • Lil November 18, 2015 at 10:20 am

    Lmao, wait I digress. Toke what’s happening in the last picture. Your areola all up in our faces.

    Love this! 82
  • peperempe November 18, 2015 at 10:23 am

    Toke Makinwa don enter market back full time oooo.
    all these open breast things, anyways the outline of the nipple almost showed in some of the pictures.

    Love this! 60
  • June November 18, 2015 at 10:24 am

    Let me get the ball rolling with what we are all going to be talking about: TOKE! ? Really? Sipping my tea… Let the comments begin

    Love this! 36
  • Nana Abena November 18, 2015 at 10:25 am

    I see soo many beautiful covered women. Auntie Toke, your nipple is almost out. why na?? Rita Dominic defines class.

    Love this! 69
    • LOVE November 18, 2015 at 11:23 am

      IN that first pics i see only RI riiiiiii you screammmm classs pls who is dat close to her can u shade her off like they did KIM SOMEWHERE

      Love this! 44
  • Lil November 18, 2015 at 10:26 am

    I personally think you guys didn’t treat toke right. This pictures shouldn’t be up. Knowing fully well when zoomed in it looks outrageous.

    Love this! 42
  Queenie November 18, 2015 at 10:30 am

    Toke. Really?

    Toke. Really?

    Love this! 38
  • na wa! November 18, 2015 at 10:32 am

    OMG aunty Toke warrisdis!!!!! i feel so ashamed for you!!!!
    https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija00341.jpg
    https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0043-400×600.jpg
    https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0007-400×600.jpg

    Love this! 46
  • Lil November 18, 2015 at 10:35 am

    The pictures of toke are honestly not nice. Zoom in and her areola’ are looking right at you.

    Love this! 54
  • truth November 18, 2015 at 10:37 am

    very lovely event. Everyone looks like they brought almost their A game, especially rita and lala in these pics, though am sure they are friendly with one another ibukun ukeje looks like she is not feeling husband bestfriend lala stealing some dance moves with bae lol: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija00042.jpg, also pics can truly speak a thousand world in most of the pics.

    Love this! 37
  • temz November 18, 2015 at 10:38 am

    Ahn Ahn! no comments yet? biko i’m waiting

    Love this! 35
  • anonymous November 18, 2015 at 10:48 am

    please wtf is Toke wearing and to think she was everywhere on that day. Omo na ti be ju! very annoying girl!

    Love this! 64
  • Ebere November 18, 2015 at 10:49 am

    Toke Makinwa!!!!!!!!!!!!Your dress stylist hates you, fire him/her…..Too much boobs action…..

    Love this! 49
  • angelic November 18, 2015 at 10:53 am

    This picture of OC Ukeje dancing with his frowning wife and yet smiling at kemi lala reminds me of that Obama and Danish PM’s selfie episode while Michelle just frowned on!…

    Love this! 60
  • Jasmine November 18, 2015 at 10:55 am

    Lol. Toke forever making it easy for people to rile her with comments. I mean what the f-ery is that outlandish dress?. Girl sit at home sometimes. The people who matter already know you, you don’t need no free boobs exhibition to get endorsements. .

    Love this! 49
  • ebere owah November 18, 2015 at 11:01 am

    Please for God’s sake what is toke makinwa putting on. This is just not right? Even if she is single she should learn to dress decently not exposing her boobs. yawks

    Love this! 53
  • Taeo November 18, 2015 at 11:06 am

    Toke’s boobs though?…….

    Love this! 40
  • Zoma November 18, 2015 at 11:14 am

    I love Toke but this picture is totally a no go for me. Is that her nipples? OMG! It’s okay to show some skin but those boobs tho. Well….

    Love this! 49
  • Yolanda November 18, 2015 at 11:16 am

    You don’t need to put your nipples out to be classy and chic; that’s trashy!!!
    Rita Dominic is well covered and is very much chic, classy, elegant.

    Love this! 47
  • LOVE November 18, 2015 at 11:30 am

    so much drama dat night paparrazi bring it on jare not always d who are they wearing well pose pics’ we need activities joor.

    Love this! 39
  • Cvizier November 18, 2015 at 11:39 am

    Indeed, this picture speaks a thousand and ten words. Here, right here is the explanation of the relationship between OC Ukeje, his wife and Lala Akindoju. Cant say more than this
    https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija00042.jpg

    Love this! 40
    • Ije November 18, 2015 at 3:08 pm

      Damn. And her blade pendant is not lost on me either. Girlfriend has her “I’ll cut a bitch” face on. LOL

      Love this! 36
    • Fashionista November 18, 2015 at 11:13 pm

      Lmao! Good spotting the blade pendant.

      Love this! 35
  • mee November 18, 2015 at 11:49 am

    Bella please next time put PG18 on your posts if you are going to show us areola’s and all.

    Love this! 60
  • Doxa November 18, 2015 at 11:52 am

    Caption this picture

    https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija00022.jpg

    Love this! 33
    • wind November 18, 2015 at 1:28 pm

      ” bev might be telling chinny, babe get of the phone and dance with me, or i go jam alone” lol

      Love this! 31
  • Selena November 18, 2015 at 12:14 pm

    Genevieve looks totally lost in the crowd. No one has even mentioned her Lol. Arrangee Rita and scandalous toke stole the show. ?

    Love this! 47
  • Rosie November 18, 2015 at 12:14 pm

    Whats going on here in this picture, why can’t lala leave OC alone ehh… https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija00042.jpg…… Is that Herbert Wigwe I see up there…hmmm

    Love this! 35
  SEEYOU November 18

    LAMI PHILLIPS WHAT THE HELL DO YOU HAVE ON?
    TOKE I HAVE 0 WORDS
    TONI TONES – BEST DRESSED.
    I’LL LET EVERYONE ELSE DO THE REST OF THE DAMAGE

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • Lauren November 18, 2015 at 12:18 pm

    Toni Tones just looks buriful… live the the dress

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Brizola November 18, 2015 at 1:13 pm

    Toke just loves being talked about because I don’t understand why she chose to wear such a horrendous dress. She could have suffered a nip slip. Why show vagina and boobies all at once. Only flat chested girls are allowed to wear plunging necklines e.g Lupita and get away with it. Such an eye sore. Thumbs down toke. As usual, Genevieve looked fantastic, honey you need to work on those arms a bit. Rita Dominic looks good and a very few others too. Ini has upped her style game but that make up is just way too much. She has a very beautiful face, no need for that heavy make up with dark blue eye shadow that does not match with what she’s wearing or the shape of her eyes. Nigerian make artists need to understand that there no “one look fits all”. Sigh, and Queen stephanie with the gloves, really?

    Love this! 63 Reply
  • tunmi November 18, 2015 at 2:40 pm

    Mission accomplished, you are all talking about her

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Ije November 18, 2015 at 3:04 pm

    Toke looks like she has gained weight. She’s carrying it well, BUT, I KNOW that’s not her areola in this pic?!?!
    https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0043.jpg

    Rita and Genevieve slayed it for me as usual. And Enyinnaya Nwigwe, you MUST be my baby daddy. I have an unnatural crush on that boy!

    Love this! 37 Reply
  • Felinda November 18, 2015 at 3:20 pm

    Toke, like i said of Lola Rae yesterday
    I believe in staying classy (like Genny or Rita)
    Any woman who feel just cos Beyonce, Rihanna , Kim , Jlo etc are showing their breast when they dress and so wants to copy anything american and they too exposing 90% of their breast as Toke is , I feel is razz, uncouth, unclassy and bottom line disgusting. Stay classy and cover up. The way your breast is showing is sooo digusting. And that goes to all the other females who are dressed like that too.

    Now in todays time its so hard to find classy women who dress appropriately linke princess Kate or Late Lady Diana. Everybody wants to copy what some american celebrity is doing. UTTERLY DISGUSTING AND NOT CLASSY – ofcourse foolish thirsty men will love it and then the bush women with no taste will love it too. Learn to dress classy and decent like a royal without exposing your breast

    Rita i love how classy you look – you are wearing the dress, the dress is not wearing you (like Tokes situation). Ini look decent too.

    Love this! 56 Reply
  • Felinda November 18, 2015 at 3:26 pm

    WHO CAN BEAT RITA DOMINIC when it comes to CLASSY DECENT DRESSING
    She has the crown and will remain with her crown
    No body beats RITA when it comes to stylishness and i mean nobody (i put Genny 2nd)
    And i love this about Rita Because we have the same body structure and I am petite like her 5’1 (i think she is 5’2) and when it comes to all african celebrities she is ONLY one who inspires me . All the rest na wash, exposing their breast and all that bullshyt

    ATTENTION SEEKING THIRSTY THOTS AND HOS.

    Love this! 44 Reply
    • Smh November 19, 2015 at 10:07 am

      Oh look, another woman calling a woman a “hoe” or “thot” because of their dressing. Not everyone will be your cup of tea but your comment was unnecessarily rude.

      Anyway boohoo, toke’s areolas were almost on display. Is it boobs you haven’t seen before? Some of you are just drama queens.

      Toke, you look lovely but less is more. Either boobs or legs next time, not both.

      Rita, you better WERKK! So so flawless! Genny looks out of place…can’t believe I said that. A whole Genevieve!! Still beautiful though.

      The rest…meh

      Love this! 40
  • koko! November 18, 2015 at 3:58 pm

    So nobody noticed Toke’s black pant???

    Love this! 78 Reply
  • lolly November 18, 2015 at 4:58 pm

    heheheheheh@ Koko..i noticed the d black pata

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • mary November 18, 2015 at 5:19 pm

    TOKE obviously loves this attention. there was sure a wardrobe malfunction. i can see the black underwear , and it appears she was not comfortable all through the event, her posture shows that. Most times they should learn to say “NO” sometimes to things their stylists suggest if it will make them look trashy. Rita, genny always appear classy.

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • MOJI November 18, 2015 at 5:40 pm

    RITAS LOOK IS ON FIRE TOKE TRIED SOMETHING DIFFERENT AND I DONT THINK SHE WILL BE TRYING THAT AGAIN, I LOVE DESTINY AMAKAS ANKARA LOOK WELL DON GIRL REPRESENTING AFRICA IN ITS TRUE BEAUTY

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Missime November 18, 2015 at 6:01 pm

    lollllll…. Toke Makinwa ooooo.. U dress like someone who has just been released from a cage…. Cover up plssssss.

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • Tosin November 18, 2015 at 7:28 pm

    so a person gets married, must you rush to change their name like now now? please, try to chill on the name changing, this is 2015. Thank you.

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • annonyma November 18, 2015 at 9:13 pm

    Hmmm Toke oh! I reserve my comments. Riri nailed it as usual. Something is not right with Ini Edo’s combo but I can’t place a finger on it. Eniola Badmus, foundation and contouring gone wrong! Finally, Aunty Chioma Akpotha, you need to get some “United We Stand” (push up bra). I rest my case…

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • justpassingby November 19, 2015 at 5:13 am

    ” Get off my areola”( In Janelle’s voice)….

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Well done! November 19, 2015 at 7:51 am

    Aunty Ini Edo and her waist trainer tins; Aunty Toke playing peek-a-boo with her boobs. Una well done o, best dressed goes to my girl Rita Dominic jare.

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Jane November 19, 2015 at 8:28 am

    Enyinna Nwigwe marry meeeee!!!

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Elisha November 19, 2015 at 10:14 am

    Great outfit, especially okeje, uti, dakolo, i like there, outfit.

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • emeraldish November 19, 2015 at 12:01 pm

    chioma chukwuka , really? this dress with that belly?

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Me November 19, 2015 at 6:00 pm

    Why are Chioma Ude’s hands black and body light? And why is this year’s festival looking dry unlike last year that was so lavish and exotic

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Toke cover up. November 20, 2015 at 12:23 am

    I think Toke is on a runz girl ambition with this exposure . Haba! Kilode for the red bottoms or to change your one and only Celine bag. Calm down now. The classy men like it covered up not nipple slip here and there and did anyone see her black panties in one of the pictures ?

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Toke cover up. November 20, 2015 at 12:25 am

    https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/Africa-Internationa-Film-Festival-Closing-Gala-November-2015-BellaNaija0007.jpg see her black panties here. BN, if you like don’t post my comment oh

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Oreo November 23, 2015 at 12:12 pm

    Yeah i see my Kiki, Ozzy and Doris Simeon! the counternances on OC’s wife though, I love! Lala be like suffocating OC and his wife….please “” give them space biko!

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Post a comment

