Linda Ikeji Offers an Exclusive Peek into her Mansion

Linda Ikeji‘s new home in the prime gated community of Banana Island is taking shape, as she’s getting ready to move in. Read the news of her home purchase here.

Yesterday, the top blogger took to Instagram to offer an exclusive peek behind the pristine white walls with the following specs:

6 bedrooms (all rooms are ensuite – have an adjoining bathroom)

Master bedroom in penthouse with large terrace on topmost floor

3 Living rooms

Swimming Pool

Cinema Room

Kitchen

Laundry room

Newly built

3 Room Boys Quarters

***

Here are the photos!

Linda’s look of the day:

Terrace

Bedroom

Walk-in Closet

View from the Office

Photo Credit: instagram.com/officiallindaikeji