Tewa Onasanya, Biola Alabi, Ini Onuk & Celine Loader cover Issue 84 of Exquisite Magazine!

Exquisite magazine has released its 84th issue.

This special issue features some strong and powerful ladies; Biola Alabi, Ini Onuk, Tewa Onasanya and Celine Loader who were judges at the ELOY AWARDS 2015.

They talk about what it takes to be a woman worthy to cause change in the society, how women should support each other and more.

Inside the pages you get to read about “5 healthy lifestyle codes for women”, exclusive catching up with MTN Project Fame’s 2015 winner Jeff Akoh while EMlookbook features Kinabuti‘s Rome Collection and more.

EMliving has Grubtalk with Toyin reviewing Samantha’s Bistro and Grill in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Grab a copy to read all these and more, or you can subscribe to have it delivered to you.

Visit www.exquisitemag.com or call 07038001097.

Cover credits

Cover Director: Toyin Emmanuel

Stylist: Rhoda Ebun

Makeup artists: Joanne Sanni and Evelyn for Zaron cosmetics

Photographer: Dikko Photography

Location: Limeridge Hotel, Chevron drive, Lekki