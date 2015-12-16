BellaNaija

Tewa Onasanya, Biola Alabi, Ini Onuk & Celine Loader cover Issue 84 of Exquisite Magazine!

16.12.2015

Issue 84 cover

Exquisite magazine has released its 84th issue.

This special issue features some strong and powerful ladies; Biola Alabi, Ini Onuk, Tewa Onasanya and Celine Loader who were judges at the ELOY AWARDS 2015.



They talk about what it takes to be a woman worthy to cause change in the society, how women should support each other and more.

Inside the pages you get to read about “5 healthy lifestyle codes for women”, exclusive catching up with MTN Project Fame’s 2015 winner Jeff Akoh while EMlookbook features Kinabuti‘s Rome Collection and more.



EMliving has Grubtalk with Toyin reviewing Samantha’s Bistro and Grill in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Grab a copy to read all these and more, or you can subscribe to have it delivered to you.

Visit www.exquisitemag.com or call 07038001097.

Cover credits
Cover Director: Toyin Emmanuel
Stylist: Rhoda Ebun
Makeup artists: Joanne Sanni and Evelyn for Zaron cosmetics
Photographer: Dikko Photography
Location: Limeridge Hotel, Chevron drive, Lekki

2 Comments on Tewa Onasanya, Biola Alabi, Ini Onuk & Celine Loader cover Issue 84 of Exquisite Magazine!

