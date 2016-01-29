New Video: Terry G – Nonsense

After a lot of teasing, Terry G is out with the video to his latest single “Nonsense”.
The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria and directed by Alien & Lucas Reid.
Check on it!
29.01.2016
Really nonsense!
hmmm, ladies dancing, interesting setting, Terry bell-ringing, it’s a’ight