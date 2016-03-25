A Model and Her Perfect Man: Maggie & Lionel’s London Wedding

Beautiful UK-based model and actress Maggie fell in love with her charming Ghanaian prince Lionel from the first day they met. In-sync, the couple progressed onto married life, and the warmth, love and joy between these two could raise a tear.

The couple “caught each other’s eye in London’s West end six and a half years ago and haven’t looked back since.”

The Proposal

from Maggie the bride

Lionel surprised me by taking me to Portugal for dinner on my birthday. When we arrived, he surprised me again with champagne and cake! I blew out my candles and my wish came true! He said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me and asked me to be his wife with a gorgeous ring! Of course I said yes 🙂

Advice for Couples

Plan well in advance – You really do reap what you sow!

Meet with all your vendors before the day (at least four weeks before your wedding). If you have a clear vision for your big day, make sure they all understand it.

Enjoy your day as it can go by quickly and remember it may not always go to plan.

Plan for the marriage not just the wedding!

~ Photography: Nk Abani & Set Photography

White Wedding



Wedding Info – Dates | Venues

White Wedding: February 13, 2016 | Roman Catholic Church of Our Lady and Saint Joseph, London | Reception: The Decorium, London

Wedding Attire

Wedding Dress: Amore Bridal Boutique

Bride’s Shoes: Jimmy Choo

Groom’s Suits: Marks and Spencers,Charles Tyrwhitt, Thomas Pink and Mrs Bow

Groomsmen suits: Ted Baker, Thomas Pink and Mrs Bow

Bridesmaids’ Dresses: ASOS wedding collection and Shoes: Debenhams

Bridal Makeup: Joy Adenuga | @JoyAdenuga | joyadenuga.com

Bridal Hair: Nicole O Banwo | @ObanBeauty

Vendors:

Photographers: Nk Abani | @nkabani, Set Photography | setphotography.co.uk, Lawrence Santos

Videographer: Special Functions| @specialfunctions | specialfunctionsmedia.net

Wedding Cake: The Cake World

Flowers: Serena | @rinkytink90

Personalised LED Dance Floor: Royal Events Decorations |@royal_event_wedding_decor

Dessert Table: Glitter Moments London | @glittermomentsevents