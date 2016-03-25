BellaNaija

A Model and Her Perfect Man: Maggie & Lionel’s London Wedding

25.03.2016

Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Church _139Beautiful UK-based model and actress Maggie fell in love with her charming Ghanaian prince Lionel from the first day they met. In-sync, the couple progressed onto married life, and the warmth, love and joy between these two could raise a tear.

The couple “caught each other’s eye in London’s West end six and a half years ago and haven’t looked back since.”

The Proposal
from Maggie the bride
Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_image1 (1)Lionel surprised me by taking me to Portugal for dinner on my birthday. When we arrived, he surprised me again with champagne and cake! I blew out my candles and my wish came true! He said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me and asked me to be his wife with a gorgeous ring! Of course I said yes 🙂Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_image7 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_image4 (1) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_image3 (1) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_image6

Advice for Couples

  • Plan well in advance – You really do reap what you sow!
  • Meet with all your vendors before the day (at least four weeks before your wedding). If you have a clear vision for your big day, make sure they all understand it.
  • Enjoy your day as it can go by quickly and remember it may not always go to plan.
  • Plan for the marriage not just the wedding!

Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_image2 (1) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_image10 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_image9 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_image2~ Photography: Nk Abani  & Set Photography

White Wedding
Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Maggie's Prep _2 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography (4) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Maggie's Prep _4 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Maggie's Prep _53 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Maggie's Prep _55 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Maggie's Prep _8 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Maggie's Prep _64 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Maggie's Prep _77 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography (6)Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (14) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography (7) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Maggie's Prep _92 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (7) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography (3) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Church _77 - Copy Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (12) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (11) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (6) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Church _99 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_LS Photography4 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Church _120 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (16) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (1) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (4) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (13) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Church _127 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Reception_2 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Church _139 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_LS Photography2 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Reception_9 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Reception_10 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography (2) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Reception_16 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (5) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (20) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Reception_108 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Reception_92 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (18) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Reception_102 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Reception_220 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Reception_199 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (19) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_LS photography3 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (21) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (22) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (24) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (2) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (25) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Set Photography (26) Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Reception_85 Maggie and Lionel London Wedding_Nigerian and Ghanaian_BellaNaija 2016_Nk Abani Photography Reception_274

Wedding Info – Dates | Venues

White Wedding: February 13, 2016 | Roman Catholic Church of Our Lady and Saint Joseph, London | Reception: The Decorium, London

Wedding Attire
Wedding Dress: Amore Bridal Boutique 
Bride’s Shoes: Jimmy Choo
Groom’s Suits: Marks and Spencers,Charles Tyrwhitt, Thomas Pink and Mrs Bow
Groomsmen suits: Ted Baker, Thomas Pink and Mrs Bow
Bridesmaids’ Dresses: ASOS wedding collection and Shoes: Debenhams
Bridal Makeup: Joy Adenuga | @JoyAdenuga | joyadenuga.com
Bridal Hair: Nicole O Banwo | @ObanBeauty

Vendors:
Photographers: Nk Abani | @nkabani, Set Photography | setphotography.co.ukLawrence Santos
Videographer: Special Functions| @specialfunctions | specialfunctionsmedia.net
Wedding Cake: The Cake World
Flowers: Serena | @rinkytink90
Personalised LED Dance Floor: Royal Events Decorations |@royal_event_wedding_decor
Dessert Table: Glitter Moments London | @glittermomentsevents

14 Comments on A Model and Her Perfect Man: Maggie & Lionel’s London Wedding
  • happy Easter March 25, 2016 at 10:16 am

    too cute!!!! God bless your marriage

    Love this! 150 Reply
  • Judy March 25, 2016 at 11:27 am

    Beautiful couple
    I love their wedding. May my dreams for a lovely wedding manifest soon. Amen

    Love this! 150 Reply
  • Mama Lo March 25, 2016 at 11:30 am

    Beautiful Couple. Happy married life and God bless your union

    Love this! 130 Reply
  • olu March 25, 2016 at 1:52 pm

    awesome

    youtube.com/watch?v=6m02qDzr8bg

    Love this! 119 Reply
  • Niyoola March 25, 2016 at 3:27 pm

    I was looking for a pic of the bride’s feet, to see which of the shoes she wore!

    Love this! 126 Reply
  • jennifer March 25, 2016 at 3:39 pm

    lovely couple God bless you union

    Love this! 124 Reply
  • Nnechi Spicy. March 25, 2016 at 4:32 pm

    …but of course after he took you to Portugal how you for do na?
    I like the height advantage…Happy Married Life!

    Love this! 127 Reply
  • ACE March 25, 2016 at 9:46 pm

    Awwwwww… so nice! God bless their union!

    Love this! 125 Reply
  • dammy March 28, 2016 at 10:22 am

    Cute wife and handsome hubby….God bless ya union

    Love this! 112 Reply
  • Adaugo March 29, 2016 at 1:49 pm

    Drop dead gorgeous wife + Dashing husband= Super cute kids. Chai!!! God bless your union.

    Love this! 121 Reply
  • Ola March 30, 2016 at 2:23 pm

    Everything about this wedding!! 100!! So simple, yet so beautiful! Plus, the best wedding kisses I’ve seen!! Lol! May God continue to strengthen their union!

    Love this! 116 Reply
  • bijouxthisbijouthat April 6, 2016 at 11:22 am

    Very sweet looking couple… extra sweet wedding… fine fine Ghanaians

    Love this! 98 Reply
  • D April 6, 2016 at 11:34 am

    Simply beautiful!

    Love this! 99 Reply
  • kkay April 29, 2016 at 6:03 pm

    Beautiful, young, sweet love…..
    Classy wedding
    Happy married life!!!!

    Love this! 76 Reply
  • Post a comment

