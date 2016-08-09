BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Seyi Shay, Mayorkun, Dremo & others win Big at the 5th Edition of the Nigerian Teen Choice Award in Abuja

09.08.2016 at By 11 Comments

The 2016 Edition of Nigerian Teen Choice award took place in Abuja over the weekend and it was quite the event!

Hosted by the funny Wofaifada and MTV Base VJ Ehiz, the night saw many stars emerge as winners including Seyi Shay (most exemplary female), Mayorkun (Choice New Song of the Year), Dremo (Choice rap act of the year), Zoe Favour (most Promising Actress), Kaykay Onyeobi (Choice Fashion  Blogger) among others.

See some of the photos from the event:

Seyi Shay 001

Seyi Shay

Seyi Shay

Wofaifada

Wofaifada

Zoe Favour

Zoe Favour

Dremo and Mayorkun

Dremo and Mayorkun

Chuks Amara Trish

Kaykay onyeobi

Kaykay onyeobi

Mayorkun and the ladies

Seyi Shay

Seyi Shay and Eva Alordiah

Xoe Favour, Emanuella, Sami ajibzm Nelson Williams

Mayorkun

Mayorkun

Emanuella Mark Angel Comedy Eva Alordiah and the ladies Wofaifada and Zoe Favour

Photo Credit: Instagram/NTCA2016

11 Comments on Seyi Shay, Mayorkun, Dremo & others win Big at the 5th Edition of the Nigerian Teen Choice Award in Abuja
  • king Bey August 9, 2016 at 8:55 am

    Seyi the beautiful singer and my darling boobae but this your outfit pass me ooo

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Tosin August 9, 2016 at 9:06 am

    SS in the Anna Banner dress – so fresh and so clean clean 🙂
    Eva! Miss you so much. Give us stellar music and stuff.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Mr.Williams August 9, 2016 at 9:12 am

    This Is Really Nice.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Xplorenollywood.com August 9, 2016 at 9:15 am

    Nigerian Teen Choice awards… There is hope!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Mimi0560 August 9, 2016 at 9:31 am

    Awww… I love wofaifada!!!!

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • hmmn August 9, 2016 at 9:35 am

    Na wa o.. no single picture of Uwani!! BN welldone

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • keke driver August 9, 2016 at 10:18 am

    Davido should kindly do something bout Mayorkun’s wardrobe.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Delly August 9, 2016 at 3:43 pm

    @keke driver I had that same thot on my mind,mayorkun and dremo needs total packaging,anyway Davido’s dress sense was poor but improved later,so may be they are walking in their oga’s shoes!!

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Prince August 9, 2016 at 4:06 pm

    Eva fine shaaaaaaaa.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Cherish August 9, 2016 at 9:49 pm

    Oh wow.. I am my girls making headlight o! Well Eva boo and mayorkun.. Thanks to our usher services..

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • princess December 12, 2016 at 12:42 pm

    i

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija