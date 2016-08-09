Seyi Shay, Mayorkun, Dremo & others win Big at the 5th Edition of the Nigerian Teen Choice Award in Abuja

The 2016 Edition of Nigerian Teen Choice award took place in Abuja over the weekend and it was quite the event!

Hosted by the funny Wofaifada and MTV Base VJ Ehiz, the night saw many stars emerge as winners including Seyi Shay (most exemplary female), Mayorkun (Choice New Song of the Year), Dremo (Choice rap act of the year), Zoe Favour (most Promising Actress), Kaykay Onyeobi (Choice Fashion Blogger) among others.

See some of the photos from the event:

Photo Credit: Instagram/NTCA2016