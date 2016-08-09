Seyi Shay, Mayorkun, Dremo & others win Big at the 5th Edition of the Nigerian Teen Choice Award in Abuja

The 2016 Edition of Nigerian Teen Choice award took place in Abuja over the weekend and it was quite the event!
Hosted by the funny Wofaifada and MTV Base VJ Ehiz, the night saw many stars emerge as winners including Seyi Shay (most exemplary female), Mayorkun (Choice New Song of the Year), Dremo (Choice rap act of the year), Zoe Favour (most Promising Actress), Kaykay Onyeobi (Choice Fashion Blogger) among others.
See some of the photos from the event:
Photo Credit: Instagram/NTCA2016
Seyi the beautiful singer and my darling boobae but this your outfit pass me ooo
SS in the Anna Banner dress – so fresh and so clean clean 🙂
Eva! Miss you so much. Give us stellar music and stuff.
This Is Really Nice.
Nigerian Teen Choice awards… There is hope!
Awww… I love wofaifada!!!!
Na wa o.. no single picture of Uwani!! BN welldone
Davido should kindly do something bout Mayorkun’s wardrobe.
@keke driver I had that same thot on my mind,mayorkun and dremo needs total packaging,anyway Davido’s dress sense was poor but improved later,so may be they are walking in their oga’s shoes!!
Eva fine shaaaaaaaa.
Oh wow.. I am my girls making headlight o! Well Eva boo and mayorkun.. Thanks to our usher services..
