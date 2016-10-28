HennessyArtistry2016 Club Tour: Party with the Man behind Iconic Hip Hop Photos Jonathan Mannion & Music Superstar Olamide TONIGHT

Join Jonathan Mannion and Olamide for a club tour tonight – Friday – at 57!
Date: 28th, October 2016
Time: Midnight!
Venue: 57, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi Lagos
Media Communications: esther@bobbytaylorcompany.com
