Queen Latifah’s Car Recovered after it was Snatched at Gas Station

28.12.2016 at By 2 Comments

Queen Latifah

Actor and producer Queen Latifah‘s car was stolen by thieves days before Christmas in Atlanta.

Her security guard took her 2015 Mercedes S63 to a gas station. As he was filling up the fuel tank, a man in a BMW pulled up, jumped inside, and drove off.

Latifah, who was not in the car, was especially worried about a contract that was inside a Tumi bag that was tucked away in the truck.

The Police sent out an All-Points Bulletin (APB) and found the car in an apartment complex. There was only slight damage to it, and the contract was also found in the Tumi bag.

The Police are looking at surveillance video, which could help them found the thieves.

Source: TMZ

2 Comments on Queen Latifah's Car Recovered after it was Snatched at Gas Station
  • James December 28, 2016 at 8:39 pm

    Okay, so the guy just wanted to go for a joy ride to see how an S63 feels like. The story didn’t say if the BMW was also snatched or stolen. I bet it wasn’t his either. Ha ha. Obviously, the follow needs psychiatric help.

    Reply
  • Felinda December 28, 2016 at 11:38 pm

    Atlanta Fulton County Niggahs aint shit. Out of all the people whose car you can steal you had to choose Cleo from Set it Off 🙂 🙂 🙂 yalls some bold mutherfckers 🙂

    Thats why i dont ever leave gwinnett county and just stay here – South Fulton is like a jungle on earth

    Reply
  

