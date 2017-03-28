“I don’t know if I will ever tour again…the only reason I’ve toured is you” – Adele Reveals to Fans

British singer Adele played the final show on her world tour to promote the album 25 yesterday and she told fans that she may never go on another tour again.

According to Just Jared, the 28-year-old singer who has been on the road for over a year and played well over 100 shows on the tour, at her final show said she may never hit the road for a full tour in the future.

She said “Touring isn’t something I’m good at… Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”

Photo Credit: Thomas Cooper/Getty Images