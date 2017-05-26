BellaNaija

#ISeeYouLagos: Johnnie Walker Celebrates Lagos at 50 as it Declares Lekki Toll Gate Barriers Open for Free Access

26.05.2017 at By 4 Comments

Lagos at 50 is the celebration of Lagos State’ 50 years of existence. In marking this golden jubilee, Johnnie Walker, World’sNo.1 Whisky is celebrating Lagos and her people with a disruptive activation at the Admiralty Lekki tollgate: #ISeeYouLagos

During this morning’s rush hour, commuters were surprised when the Admiralty Lekki toll barriers were declared open for free access. It is estimated that over 600 vehicles drove through the toll in 7-minutes.

Banker, Nonso works in the heart of Victoria Island but resides in Lekki, he said “I was excited to be home in less than 10 minutes. I got to save the most precious thing in my life – time. Thanks to Johnnie Walker”. Commercial bus driver, Wasiu added “I thought it was a mistake until one of the Johnnie Walker attendants handed me a ‘Keep Walking’ card”.

Adenike Adebola, Portfolio Director, Spirits and RTD, Diageo Nigeria, commented on the activation, “The #ISeeYouLagos activation is a free toll gate access aimed at providing surprise zero-toll to commuters at random. Johnnie Walker aims to celebrate the resilient and persevering spirit of the people of Lagos. We want to use this opportunity to say ‘we see you’ and Keep Walking”.

Since the activation commenced 48hours ago, approximately 2400 motorists have enjoyed the random ‘HotTime’at various times. There are more surprises to come before the last ‘HotTime’ takes place on Saturday, 27th May.

Facial expression of happy commuters

Sponsored Content

4 Comments on #ISeeYouLagos: Johnnie Walker Celebrates Lagos at 50 as it Declares Lekki Toll Gate Barriers Open for Free Access
  • mamaisabel May 26, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Brilliant initiative!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • yvonne May 26, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    i don’t even understand this article – who is johnny walker?

    if it’s toll-free access, is that for everyone abi just a few people?

    someone said: “… I was excited to be home in less than 10 minutes” – so is the commute longer when people pay for the toll? i mean whether you pay or not, shouldn’t the commute time still be the same?

    is “keep walking card” different from “hot times”?..

    oh let me go and do sth eh instead of trying to decipher this. I guess only lagosians will understand this article.. meanwhile happy 50th birthday lagosians

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Doyin May 26, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Now that’s a stunt….nice one!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • oooooooops May 30, 2017 at 10:24 am

    i no see free access o! was it for 20 mins?

    Love this! 7 Reply
