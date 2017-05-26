Check Out the Official Poster for Inspirational Comedy Drama ‘Hakkunde’ Starring Kunle ‘Frank Donga’ Idowu, Toyin Abraham, Ali Nuhu & More

The official poster for Inspirational comedy drama Hakkunde is here!

Hakkunde is an intriguing story of a young graduate who battles everything (including love, family, discrimination, drug abuse, culture, and tradition) on his journey to self-discovery and actualization.

It highlights the merits of steadfastness, humility, and self-denial and also espouses the gains of harnessing opportunities, delimiting the much much-celebrated mediocrity of high-handedness, and divulging the demerits of pride, greed, and inconsistency.

The drama-comedy, features Kunle Idowu (Frank Donga), Rahama Sadau, Toyin Abraham, Ali Nuhu, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Maryam Booth, Ibrahim Daddy, Alhaji Isa Bello, Adebukola Oladipupo and Tomiwa Kukoyi.

The film was produced & directed by Asurf Oluseyi .

Watch the official trailer here