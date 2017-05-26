BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Check Out the Official Poster for Inspirational Comedy Drama ‘Hakkunde’ Starring Kunle ‘Frank Donga’ Idowu, Toyin Abraham, Ali Nuhu & More

26.05.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Hakkunde

The official poster for Inspirational comedy drama Hakkunde is here!

Hakkunde is an intriguing story of a young graduate who battles everything (including love, family, discrimination, drug abuse, culture, and tradition) on his journey to self-discovery and actualization.

It highlights the merits of steadfastness, humility, and self-denial and also espouses the gains of harnessing opportunities, delimiting the much much-celebrated mediocrity of high-handedness, and divulging the demerits of pride, greed, and inconsistency.

The drama-comedy, features Kunle Idowu (Frank Donga), Rahama Sadau, Toyin Abraham, Ali Nuhu, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Maryam Booth, Ibrahim Daddy, Alhaji Isa Bello, Adebukola Oladipupo and Tomiwa Kukoyi.

The film was produced & directed by Asurf Oluseyi .

Watch the official trailer here

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija