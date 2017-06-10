AsoEbiBella.com presents – A Special Series -#AsoEbiBella Style Slayer – Vol.1

An #AsoEbiBella Style Slayer is a wedding guest {bella} whose personal style exudes grace, class and confidence to make a grand statement at every event. This series consists of style and beauty enthusiasts , fashion designers, makeup artist and bead makers whose love for style and beauty has been an inspiration to others and has carved a niche for them in the fashion & beauty industry.

Meet our #AsoEbiBella style slayer of the week – DivaNista

AsoEbiBella: What’s your name and brand name?

DivaNista: My full name is Doyinsola Akintunde. My brand name is “DivaNista” and my Instagram handle is @iamdivanista.

AsoEbiBella: At what age did you start becoming fascinated with fashion?

DivaNista: I have pretty much been obsessed with fashion from a very young, (I know that sounds cliche) but it’s true. However, I remember roughly around 14, I knew I wanted to make a career out of it.

AsoEbiBella: How would you describe your style?

DivaNista: I am a Style Chameleon. Today, I can be “The Diva”, tomorrow, I can channel, androgyny. Sometimes I am even “Cutting Edge Cool”. However, My style aesthetic leans more towards “The Sophisticate”, because I like to exude class and look really poised and elegant

AsoEbiBella: What are your favorite colors?

DivaNista: Any one that knows me well, knows I’m a lover of COLOURS! I literally love every colour in the spectrum. But, I’d say green.

AsoEbiBella: What is your favorite Aso Ebi fabric to wear?

DivaNista: My favorite Aso-Ebi fabric would be Ankara, as the possibilities to styling it are endless! And because it’s a staple, unlike other fabrics that are seasonal.

AsoEbiBella: What are the best and worst aspect of working in a fashion industry in Nigeria?

