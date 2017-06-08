BNQuoteOfTheDay

Today’s Quote of the day from Multiple Awards Winning Musician Beyoncé.
I’m a human being and I fall in love and sometimes I don’t have control of every situation.
Inspired!
08.06.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Today’s Quote of the day from Multiple Awards Winning Musician Beyoncé.
I’m a human being and I fall in love and sometimes I don’t have control of every situation.
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline