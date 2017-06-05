BN Beauty: Makeup Looks for the Prom 2017 Queen by CVL Beauty Studio

Just like that, Prom season is here again and it’s time to get dolled up, just like a princess! In honour of this, The CVL Beauty Studio had put together a prom inspired, beauty lookbook. Valerie Lawson of CVL Beauty had this to say;

At CVL Beauty Studio, we provide the best beauty services and believe our services should meet the highest expectations while creating working relationships right from Junior prom to Senior prom, graduation and ultimately your big day, the wedding.

We believe strongly in creating the journey early on in the lives of these beautiful young queens by enhancing their beauty while boosting their confidence to prepare them for prom night and their lives ahead.

To us, every Lady we cater to for Prom is a prom queen and is treated as such.