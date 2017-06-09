Zenith Bank Unveils its New Website with Responsive Design, Aesthetics & Better Navigation

In keeping with the technological advancements of the changing times in which we live, businesses have to continually reinvent themselves to stay competitive. This reinvention may be by way of rebranding, repositioning or refocusing. While complete rebranding is a somewhat extreme measure employed only when a complete reset of the business is required, repositioning is used to place the business in a new position to target new customers.

Zenith Bank, one of Africa’s foremost financial institutions, recently unveiled its new website as part of efforts to reposition its brand and target a whole generation of younger customers that are very active on the internet. The new site is responsive, has very good load speed easy navigation that ensures customers are able to find what they are looking for easily.

The new site also has better aesthetics, functionality and projects Zenith Bank as a youth-focused brand. Additional value-adding features such an interest calculator for loans, online account opening portal and an easy to use branch/ATM locator are also available on the new portal.

Sponsored Content