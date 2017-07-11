Leading Makeup Entrepreneurs & Beauty Enthusiasts at the Beauty Souk sponsored by Diamond Bank & Eventful Limited

Beauty enthusiasts from across the country were recently hosted to the biggest beauty products and services fair at the Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos. Tagged The Beauty Souk, the event was hosted by Nigeria’s leading retail bank, Diamond Bank Plc in collaboration with Eventful Limited.

Cosmetologists, beauty practitioners, beauty industry observers, beauty care mentors, beauty counselors and beauty care students/apprentices were all present at the event which also featured a number of celebrity appearances. The various brands in attendance gave away numerous freebies ranging from makeup tutorials to beauty makeovers and also heavily discounted products.



Speaking at the event, Head of Corporate Communications, Diamond Bank Plc, Chioma Afe, said the Bank is happy to partner with Eventful Limited to organize the fair, emphasising that Diamond Bank’s ground-breaking role in supporting SMEs and its wide selection of financial products and services that cater specifically to the needs of women, empower and enable them to take their rightful place in the economy. She also added that the Beauty Souk fair was conceived to give female entrepreneurs access to new markets and is a further demonstration of the Bank’s drive to #bankonher campaign.

Beauty professionals in attendance at the event include BMPro, Zaron Cosmetics, IBI’s, Casabella, House of Tara, L.A Girl Nigeria, Classic makeup, Tresses and a host of others.

———————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content