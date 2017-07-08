Former #BBNaija Housemate Uriel set to go on “The Nexus Kitchen Cookout with Uriel” Tour

It’s no longer news that leading home appliance manufacturer, Nexus just added the Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel to the family. Barely two weeks after the signing, the duo is set to go on the long anticipated Nexus Kitchen Tour in 5 cities- Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Ibadan and Enugu.

The Nexus Kitchen Cookout with Uriel, a fun show that would feature Uriel exploring Nigeria’s unique tastes by cooking LIVE in her own Nexus Kitchen will commence this weekend.

Uriel aka @Urielmusicstar takes to the garden city of Port harcourt, River State as the first city on the tour at the Higi-Haga Worldwide, 238 Yowuna Drive, off Peter Odili, by Market Square.

Event starts by 4pm with loads of free appliances giveaways from Uriel courtesy Nexus for those that joined on the tour in Portharcourt.

Follow @Nexusappliances @govtybaba on all social media for more information.

