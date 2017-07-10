I am raising kings – Omoni Oboli writes to Future Daughter-in-law

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli shared a photo of her son baking cupcakes, and as the caption, she wrote a letter to her future daughter-in-law.

The caption read,

#TheFirstLady’s first! My heartbeat 😍😍😍

‘Dear future daughter inlaw, as you know, I don’t have daughters (that can still change 😜) so I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait to finally have a daughter to love and dote on. In the meantime, I am raising Kings and you will be proud ❤️’

I wasn’t born with a silver spoon. My mom (God rest her beautiful soul) taught me to cook and bake. There were many times in my life when making puff puff, chin chin, meat pies, cakes and other foods, helped put food on the table…even in my adult years. My sons, (as God gives us grace) will never have to resort to that for livelihood except of course anyone decides to become a professional chef but every life skill acquired, (yes cooking is a life and survival skill) is great! At least if he upsets his wife in future, he can bake her a tray of her favorite goodies 🤣🤣🤣

Don’t take life too seriously, no one gets out of it alive! Live a little and enjoy these cupcakes by Tobe. He made it without a single assistance from me. All I gave him was the recipe and they came out so fluffy and yummy 😋 #RaisingKings#ProudNunuMom #QueenMother#InspireThemGang

#Repost @tobeoboli

Baking cupcakes. Ain’t no easy business. On the grind 24/7 💪🏾💪🏾😤. (Recipe from mom @omonioboli)