ICM5inLagos Challenge Ends with Celebrations as Creatives hang out with TY Bello

Yesterday Ikeja City Mall (ICM) was buzzing with young driven creative minds. The #ICM5INLAGOS Challenge hosted the final 30 selected from over hundreds of entries posted from June 13th – 30th. Initially, the plan was to select 20 most creative entries but the post had so many ingenious entries the ICM management decided to add an additional 10 to the fray.

The amiable TY Bello was present as a judge and also took some time out to discuss photography and all related to the industry with the participants.

Michael Asuelime, MD of BP Vision joined TY Bello to select the most creative entry from a pool of 30 creative entries. Initially, the judges selected four entries, and finally opted for a post belonging to one Ife.

