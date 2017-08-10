Baby whose genital was cut off by Stepmother passes

A baby boy whose stepmother cut off his genitals in Niger State last year has died in Wada village.

According to Punch, news of his death was confirmed by the Director General of the Child Rights Agency, Mariam Kolo.

She said the baby died after increase in his body temperature as a result of malaria, although he had used the drugs prescribed for it.

Rama’atu Rabiu, the baby’s stepmother, had cut off the baby’s genitals to punish her husband for marrying a second wife.

Mariam Kolo added that the baby was scheduled to receive a genital transplant in the UK before he died.

She added that his death was not a result of his previous medical condition, as he’d been doing well after a series of corrective surgeries.

She also said efforts are ongoing to ensure the prosecution is given prompt advice in the case of the stepmother, who is currently remanded in Old Minna Prison.