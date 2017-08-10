BellaNaija

Inspired!

Baby whose genital was cut off by Stepmother passes

10.08.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Baby whose genitals were cut off by Step-Mother passes - BellaNaija

Bara’atu Rabiu

A baby boy whose stepmother cut off his genitals in Niger State last year has died in Wada village.

According to Punch, news of his death was confirmed by the Director General of the Child Rights AgencyMariam Kolo.

She said the baby died after increase in his body temperature as a result of malaria, although he had used the drugs prescribed for it.

Rama’atu Rabiu, the baby’s stepmother, had cut off the baby’s genitals to punish her husband for marrying a second wife.

Mariam Kolo added that the baby was scheduled to receive a genital transplant in the UK before he died.

She added that his death was not a result of his previous medical condition, as he’d been doing well after a series of corrective surgeries.

She also said efforts are ongoing to ensure the prosecution is given prompt advice in the case of the stepmother, who is currently remanded in Old Minna Prison.

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: News

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ice Cream Feat Tomi Thomas Lady Donli 3:29
  2. Kashe Ni (Prod by TOBAY) Lady Donli 3:25
  3. Desire (Featuring Funbi & Tay Iwar) Odunsi 4:06
  4. Situationship (Feat AYLØ) Odunsi 3:26
  5. Blessings - BBJN ×Tomi Thomas Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  6. JJC - TOMI THOMAS X MUFASA X BENIE MACAULAY Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  7. Suicidal Feat. Ibk Nonso.Amadi 3:31
  8. Tonight Nonso Amadi 3:57
  9. Squad Idris King 3:12
  10. 4UÜ [Prod. by Yinoluu] Ayüü 3:50

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija