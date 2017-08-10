BellaNaija

Inspired!

The Bellos share their Inspiring Love Story in Today’s Woman July/August 2017 Issue

10.08.2017 at By 2 Comments

In TW Magazine’s first double cover of the year, the Entertainment Power Couple, Funke Akindele Bello and JJC Skillz real name Abdul Rasheed Bello, share their journey of self-discovery, heartbreak and finding true love in each other.

In the latest edition of TW Magazine, it’s all about Nigerian talent, creativity and the discovery of this summer in their Fashion and Beauty pages. Remember their Naija Design Project social media campaign in collaboration with Vlisco and Naija Fashion Illustrator? Well, the winners have emerged and they proudly share the work of the top five with you.

Then they were so thrilled by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s recent “Wear Nigerian” campaign that they featured the look books of some of the amazing designers she has been wearing.

Their Beauty Pages have also caught the “Straight out of Naija” fever. In this edition, they review makeup products from four Nigerian brands, owned by young, talented entrepreneurs! They also feature the hair care regimens of three Nigerian women with different types of hair, but healthy and gorgeous hair nonetheless.

Grab a copy of the magazine for more!

Cover Credits:
Photography and Creative Direction: Emmanuel Oyeleke – @emmanueloyeleke
Styling: Jane Michael Ekanem – @janemichaelekanem
Cover Story: Syreeta Akinyede

2 Comments on The Bellos share their Inspiring Love Story in Today’s Woman July/August 2017 Issue
  • ewa August 10, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Beauriful in jennys voice

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Adeola August 10, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    I think Funke found true love this time around…..

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ice Cream Feat Tomi Thomas Lady Donli 3:29
  2. Kashe Ni (Prod by TOBAY) Lady Donli 3:25
  3. Desire (Featuring Funbi & Tay Iwar) Odunsi 4:06
  4. Situationship (Feat AYLØ) Odunsi 3:26
  5. Blessings - BBJN ×Tomi Thomas Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  6. JJC - TOMI THOMAS X MUFASA X BENIE MACAULAY Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  7. Suicidal Feat. Ibk Nonso.Amadi 3:31
  8. Tonight Nonso Amadi 3:57
  9. Squad Idris King 3:12
  10. 4UÜ [Prod. by Yinoluu] Ayüü 3:50

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija