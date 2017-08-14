BellaNaija Weddings presents Hyeladzira & Zira’s Enchanting Northern Wedding | #ZiraZira2017

CEO of Blue Velvet Marquee, Hyeladzira got married to the love of her life Zira in a series of beautiful ceremonies in Abuja. We featured her bridal shower last week, see it here.
Every moment of this #ZiraZira2017 wedding was Pinterest worthy, from the decor by the bride’s company to her amazing dresses and the rest of the #AsoEbiBellas at the ceremonies (see their photos here).
BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a wonderful life as husband and wife. See the photos below.
Mother’s Night
White Wedding
Church Ceremony
Reception
Traditional Wedding
Venue; Bride’s Father’s House in Kaduna
Credits
Mothers Night
Venue &Decor: Blue Velvet Marquee & Decor | @bluevelvetmarquee
Dress: Huddayya | @hudayya
Makeup: Hermosa | @hermosaa_ng
Photos: Ejike Manny | @ejikemanny
White Wedding
Planner: The Planning Company | @the_planning_company
Church Wedding: ecwa wuse 2
Reception: International Conference Center, Abuja
Makeup: Oshewa Beauty | @Oshewabeauty
Hair: Tobbies Touch | @tobbiestouch
Groom and Groomsmen: Tiva Bespoke | @tiva_bespoke
1st Wedding Dress: Berta Bridal | @bertabridal
2nd Wedding Dress: Style Temple | @styletemple
Bridesmaids Dresses: (pink and white) Something Peridot | @peridotofficial, (black dresses) Diva Lukky | @divalukky
Decor: Blue Velvet Decor | @bluevelvetmarquee
Photo Area Design: Monarch Designs Limited | @monarchdl
Food: Classic Golden Pot | @classicgoldenpot, Festive Occasions | @festiveoccasionsltd and City View Restaurant
Cocktails: Cocktails In n Out | @cocktailsinandout, Mezra Cocktails | @mezracocktails
Desserts: Piped Desserts | @piped_, Le Rêve Patisserie by Chef Sey | @thecookieboxng
Photography: Cannon Photography | @thecannonphotography, Big H Studios | @bighweddings, George Okoro | @georgeokoro, Imagio Photography | @imagio_photography
Videography: Emmanuel Okolo | @papilonmexy
Lighting, Sound & Screens: Option A | @optionainternationalresources, Lets Talk Events | @letstalkevents
Fireworks, Confetti and Fog: @evententecture
Bouquet: Aralia by Nature | @araliabynature
Traditional Wedding
All 3 Outfits: Hudayya | @hudayya
Makeup: Fati Mamza | @mamzabeauty
Decor: Blue Velvet Marquee | @bluevelvetmarquee
Light, Sound & Dj: Gabriel Uko | @ukogabriel
Small Chops: Carrot Abuja | @carrotabuja
Food: Amba Cakes | @ambacakesandcatering and Classic Golden Pot | @classicgoldenpot
Cocktails: Cocktails In n Out | @cocktailsinandout
Drinks: Picadilly Ventures
Splendid!
Breathtakingly beautuful!!
Magnificent!!!
May your union be everything you wish for and more.
Happy married life #zirazira2017
She’s so beautiful! Theres’s a peace about her… wow! You can’t help but love her even if you don’t love her
Congrats to Zira and Zira. Marvellously beautiful.