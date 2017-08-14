BellaNaija

BellaNaija Weddings presents Hyeladzira & Zira’s Enchanting Northern Wedding | #ZiraZira2017

14.08.2017

CEO of Blue Velvet Marquee, Hyeladzira got married to the love of her life Zira in a series of beautiful ceremonies in Abuja. We featured her bridal shower last week, see it here.

Every moment of this #ZiraZira2017 wedding was Pinterest worthy, from the decor by the bride’s company to her amazing dresses and the rest of the #AsoEbiBellas at the ceremonies (see their photos here).

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a wonderful life as husband and wife. See the photos below.

Mother’s Night

White Wedding

Church Ceremony

Reception


Traditional Wedding

Venue; Bride’s Father’s House in Kaduna

Credits
Mothers Night
Venue &Decor: Blue Velvet Marquee & Decor | @bluevelvetmarquee
Dress: Huddayya | @hudayya
Makeup: Hermosa | @hermosaa_ng
Photos: Ejike Manny | @ejikemanny

White Wedding
Planner: The Planning Company | @the_planning_company
Church Wedding: ecwa wuse 2
Reception: International Conference Center, Abuja
Makeup: Oshewa Beauty | @Oshewabeauty
Hair: Tobbies Touch | @tobbiestouch
Groom and Groomsmen: Tiva Bespoke | @tiva_bespoke
1st Wedding Dress: Berta Bridal | @bertabridal
2nd Wedding Dress: Style Temple | @styletemple
Bridesmaids Dresses: (pink and white) Something Peridot | @peridotofficial, (black dresses) Diva Lukky | @divalukky
Decor: Blue Velvet Decor | @bluevelvetmarquee
Photo Area Design: Monarch Designs Limited | @monarchdl
Food: Classic Golden Pot | @classicgoldenpot, Festive Occasions | @festiveoccasionsltd and City View Restaurant
Cocktails: Cocktails In n Out | @cocktailsinandout, Mezra Cocktails | @mezracocktails
Desserts: Piped Desserts | @piped_, Le Rêve Patisserie by Chef Sey | @thecookieboxng
Photography: Cannon Photography | @thecannonphotography, Big H Studios | @bighweddings, George Okoro | @georgeokoro, Imagio Photography | @imagio_photography
Videography: Emmanuel Okolo | @papilonmexy
Lighting, Sound & Screens: Option A | @optionainternationalresources, Lets Talk Events | @letstalkevents
Fireworks, Confetti and Fog: @evententecture
Bouquet: Aralia by Nature | @araliabynature

Traditional Wedding
All 3 Outfits: Hudayya | @hudayya
Makeup: Fati Mamza |  @mamzabeauty
Decor: Blue Velvet Marquee | @bluevelvetmarquee
Light, Sound & Dj: Gabriel Uko | @ukogabriel
Small Chops: Carrot Abuja | @carrotabuja
Food: Amba Cakes | @ambacakesandcatering and Classic Golden Pot | @classicgoldenpot
Cocktails: Cocktails In n Out | @cocktailsinandout
Drinks: Picadilly Ventures

  • B.s August 14, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Splendid!
    Breathtakingly beautuful!!
    Magnificent!!!
    May your union be everything you wish for and more.
    Happy married life #zirazira2017

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Ezinne August 14, 2017 at 9:09 am

    She’s so beautiful! Theres’s a peace about her… wow! You can’t help but love her even if you don’t love her

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Anon August 14, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Congrats to Zira and Zira. Marvellously beautiful.

    Love this! 0 Reply
