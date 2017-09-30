“Power Couple” Adaeze & Joseph Yobo cover La Mode Magazine’s latest issue

La Mode Magazine October Edition (23rd Issue) is out with a bang.
MBGN 2008 Adaeze Yobo and her husband, Joseph Yobo are the cover personalities for the issue.
Cover Credit
Photography: Loluz
Makeup:@zandikam_visage
Hair Stylist: @haykraft
Outfits designed and styled by @sammielle_couture
Shoot Location: Vava Funiture Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos.
Graphics: @benzikmedia
La Mode Magazine: @lamodemag
Publisher: @sandraodige
Which one is power couple again?
power couple ko…Energy couple ni
Bellanaija and over hyping
Power couple usually means each of them is a force to reckon with and together they are just killing it. How is adaeze that just sits at home breastfeeding or twerking away on instagram a force to reckon with?
I’m not understanding on! No, not hating! I just dont get the ‘power couple’ tag! They real cute though. Love the pishure!
@YLT, Peter and Lilo let me teach you the meaning of power couple. Sit down and look up.
Power couple = un divorced married couple.
Yes to power couple! Love you two ,silly
E ma tan ara yin.
Lmao. More like cheaters nest.
Beautiful couple! How I love these two.. Adaeze one beautiful hell of a gorgeous girl .. continue to enjoy your marriage dearie
I love the green white combo, it looks lovely.
But this BN sef, it’s as if you deliberately use (or is it misuse) tags just to derail your posts sometimes. What would it have cost you to simply write gorgeous or beautiful couple?
@ Sade. Pls stop shaming stay at home mothers.
If a woman decides to spend some of her life staying at home and raising her children, she’s actually adding some value to the society by raising responsible humans. A lot of delinquent children are the way they are due to parental neglect.
I have always been a working mom but I have utmost respect for women who decide to take some time off and raise their children.
Further more, Ada is very young. She’s not yet 28 and has had 3 kids. She still has her 30s and 40s to chase her career if she so chooses.
So yes they’re a power couple! Eat your heart out.
Adaeze welcome!!!
Being a stay at home mom is not extraordinary . Is it worth celebrating? Yes. However it’s not worth a magazine cover. Same way a guy working 9-5 to feed his family is not extraordinary. Again. Mad props and worthy of an applause but not worthy of a magazine cover. It’s not a dig at stay at home moms or civil servants. I’m just saying that there are more exemplary couples out there who have positively impacted lives and influenced their various communities by doing extraordinary things.
@ Sade… Why so bitter? We need to create our own standards. Money and power are not everything. Making an impact in the society no matter how small is. There’s no point having all the money and power as a couple and your kids are a mess.
This is MY definition of a power couple:
A couple who are working hard to create a healthy, thriving and happy home for themselves and their children if any. Knowing fully well that a family is the unit of the society…thus bringing up responsible humans who are of value to the society.
You’re entitled to your own opinion. Just quit trolling every damn comment on this thread. Have a great night.
And ngbabe… No I’m not Adaeze, I haven’t even met her. I’m just a sensible human being who loves seeing the positive side of everyone and abhors negativity.
@Smh you’re actually the bitter one. I’m not suprised by the commenter that called you Adaeze cos you are really taking this pill mehn. Simmer down. They are not a power couple in the real sense of the phrase to be honest. She is a stay at home mom slash one time ex mbgn. He is a one time Super Eagles captain. As a matter of fact I secretly want to be a stay at home mom cos I’m so damn lazy (LOL). But if that happens, I think it will be quite stupid for someone to refer to my husband and I as “Power couple” even if he is president of the world. That one will be “Power husband”. 2Baba and Annie are, Banky and Susu are, Bey and Jay are, Olu Jacobs and Joke Sylva are, but no, Ada and Joseph are not a power couple. BN and La Mode def have their own private meaning of Power Couple. Such balls! LOL.
You ‘ve said it all.
👏👏👏👏👏
Cute couple, adorable couple, happy couple- ALL YES!
Power couple- Bill Clinton/Hillary Clinton, Jay Z/Beyonce, Kanye West/Kim Kardashian, Not even Barrack Obama/Michelle Obama can be safely tagged as a power couple. In Nigeria Rear Admiral Allison Maduekwe (former chief of naval staff, former Governor)/ Diezani Allison Maduekwe (You already know). Get it now?
You can still add Diezani to the list? You are part of Nigeria’s problem!!
She’s beautiful sha! We gotta give her that.
Fine woman. The second picture is mannequin-like.
Power couple as defined by BN. I am guessing one time Super Eagles captain and one time MBGN.
Very low standards. Lol
Too many haters in this comment section.