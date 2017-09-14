BellaNaija

Say Hello to New Beauty Influencer for Skin Care brand Makari de Suisse, Mercy Ajisafe!

Media personality and actress Mercy Ajisafe has just announced that she is now working with skin care brand Makara de Suisse as their latest beauty influencer!

The actress excitedly shared the news via her Instagram page, where she wrote:

Hey beautiful people, I’m super excited to announce that I am now working with Makari de Suisse as their latest beauty influencer. Makari is an international beauty brand that offers beauty solutions specifically for women of color. In the past, I’ve suffered from occasional post inflammatory hyper pigmentation, and as someone who loves to go make up free, you can probably guess that these periods haven’t been fun for me. I’ve found Makari has been essential on my quest for consistently clear, healthy and even toned skin.

2 in 3 women suffer from hyper pigmentation, and whilst it’s imperative to stress that as woman, and as a being, I promote self love above anything. I also promote being your best self, and I feel better when my skin is free from acne marks

1 Comments on Say Hello to New Beauty Influencer for Skin Care brand Makari de Suisse, Mercy Ajisafe!

