Pastor Gbenga Tapere, Pastor Poju Oyemade & Steve Crown set to Minister at The Transformer World Conference powered by RCCG The New House | September 22nd – 24th

The transformer will be live at The New House revealed by anointed and well renowned ministers of God. Thus, The New House become a transformation centre through the word of God. So Come and encounter everlasting transformation.

Ministering Pastor Gbenga Tapere (host), Pastor Poju Oyemade, Pastor Mayokun Oreofe, Bishop Rowland Gunre, Sensational Saxophonist “Beejay Sax“, Busola Bekes, Steve Crown and TNH Choir.

Date: Friday, September 22nd – Sunday, September 24th, 2017.

Time: 10 am, ( Morning Session) 1 pm, (Afternoon Session) 5 pm, (Evening Session, Youth).

Venue: The New House Auditorium, 55B Adebisi Omotola Close off Samuel Adedoyin street, behind Zenith Bank Head Office (Ajose Adeogun), Victoria Island, Lagos.

Sunday 24th September: 9 am.

For more information follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

#thntransfomet #wordconference #rccgthenewhouse

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content