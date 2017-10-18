BellaNaija

BN Bridal: A Princess in her Secret Garden, You’ve Got to See this Styled Shoot

This collaborative styled shoot by talented photographer Banji Abioye, bridal designer, Hudayya, makeup artist Jide of St. Ola and venue stylist, Narnia Events in Abuja is super dreamy.

The fairytale themed shoot was perfectly interpreted at The Secret Garden location which had green flowers and beautiful orchids. This blended in well with the different designs of the wedding dresses.

Look out for the black wedding dress.

 

 

Credits
Photography@fabolousbanji
Dress: @hudayya
Makeup: @jideofstola
Flower wall: @narniaevents
Muse: @spaelizabethandwellness
Location: @thesecretgarden_abuja
Assistant: @gottay @itscharlesfrancis

