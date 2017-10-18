BN Bridal: A Princess in her Secret Garden, You’ve Got to See this Styled Shoot

This collaborative styled shoot by talented photographer Banji Abioye, bridal designer, Hudayya, makeup artist Jide of St. Ola and venue stylist, Narnia Events in Abuja is super dreamy.

The fairytale themed shoot was perfectly interpreted at The Secret Garden location which had green flowers and beautiful orchids. This blended in well with the different designs of the wedding dresses.

Look out for the black wedding dress.

Credits

Photography: @fabolousbanji

Dress: @hudayya

Makeup: @jideofstola

Flower wall: @narniaevents

Muse: @spaelizabethandwellness

Location: @thesecretgarden_abuja

Assistant: @gottay @itscharlesfrancis