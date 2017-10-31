BellaNaija

A day in the Lives of Bonang Matheba & Stephanie Coker during #LFDW17

Lagos Fashion & Design Week is officially over but not the fashion!

SCHICK exclusively followed the life of two fabulous fashionistas on Day 4 of LFDW17 – South-African Media Personality Bonang Matheba and Nigerian TV Presenter Stephanie Coker. Both ladies are known for taking red carpet risks and being all round lovers of everything fashion.

They hung out with these two ‘It’ girls in the VIP lounge, watched as they sat front row and captured their hugging moment with the seasoned South-African designer, Gert Johan Coetzee at the end of his presentation.

They reveal candids of Bonang and Stephanie enjoying the runway shows, letting their hair down at Shiro Lagos and much more!

See more photos:

Read the full article on IamSCHICK.com

