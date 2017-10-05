Fayose gifts 3 Ekiti State Teachers New Cars

Governor of Ekiti State and Presidential aspirant, Ayo Fayose, has announced that he is gifting brand new cars to 3 outstanding teachers in the state.
In a Facebook post by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, he revealed the governor will be awarding the best primary school teacher, the best secondary school teacher, and the “headmaster general” with new cars.
Both the best primary and secondary school teachers will get Hyundai Xcents, while the headmaster general will receive a Kia Rio.
See photos of the cars below:
Photo Credit: Lere Olayinka
This is the encouragement Teachers need and not the usual slang “your reward is in heaven”
This is a great move in the right direction,Congratulations to the would-be winners and do not relent,but rather push more
Congratulations to all teachers in the world. As a teacher teaching Ekiti, I pledge to put in my best so as to ensure that Ekiti sustain the first position in the coming examinations