Join Nike Adeyemi & Nkoyo Rapu at This Present House Women Breakfast Meeting as they speak on Seasons of Life I Saturday, October 28th

Hello Ladies! As women, we go through various situations and seasons in our lives. The Women for Change Ministry of This Present House invites you to a special breakfast meeting with amazing speakers sharing on the “Seasons of Life”.

Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2017

Time: 7:30 AM

Venue: This Present House, The Dome, Freedom Way Lekki Phase 1.

Speakers include; Pastor Nike Adeyemi, Funmi Ogunlesi, Foluso Gbadamosi and Host Nkoyo Rapu

It is FREE to attend. Please register here: goo.gl/N6jtBW This Breakfast Meeting is FREE to attend but registration is required.

Ladies invite your sisters and friends!!!

“To everything, there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven” – Ecc 3:1