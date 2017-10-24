CelebratingFriendship! Treat your Friend to a Free Spa Session as ORÍKÌ celebrates its 2nd Anniversary

Congratulations to ORÍKÌ as they celebrate their 2nd year Anniversary. They are celebrating in a different way this year by inviting spa lovers to experience an absolutely free service for their invited companion or friend.

Date: Wednesday, October 25th, 2017.

Venue: 7B Oju Olobun Street, VI, off Idejo, off Adeola Odeku.

Over the past two years, they have achieved several laudable achievements worthy of mention, launching their Made in Nigeria range of Products, opening an express branch in Lekki, collaborations with great brands such as Kenya Airways, Baileys and Uber Nigeria, to name a few. Featured in The Huffington Post, Isoken (the movie), Guardian, Arik Inflight Magazine and increasing distributorships in household stores in Nigeria, notably in Casa Bella.

As ORÍKÌ celebrates, they have deemed it the season of giving! This month of October, with your purchase of any of their inaugural made in Nigeria products consisting of the Mint Sugar Body Scrub, Sugarcane Lip Scrub w/coconut oil, Beard Oil w/ Jojoba and Refreshingly Mint Body Oil, ORÍKÌ will support The Genesis House a Charity focused on restoring and re-integrating victims of sexual abuse and exploitation.

ORÍKÌ’s all-natural product range continues to grow to cover all your personal grooming needs in a natural and effective way. Share a post on Instagram or Facebook to wish them a happy birthday and receive a 10% discount on any product, now is a good chance to stock up!

What are you waiting for? We are celebrating friendships as you celebrate with us. Book with two friends and pay for only your service while having some free birthday cake. All free bookings will be confirmed by Tuesday, October 24th.

Bookings are on a first come first served basis.

For more information, visit www.orikigroup.com or call 08077719360, or send an email to contact@orikigroup.com.

