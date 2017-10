Psst… Have you voted for the Nigerian rep Ugochi Ihezue at the 2017 Miss World Pageantry? If you haven’t, click here to find out how you can vote.

Ugochi, for the Charity Auction event rocked a green suede dress with a high slit and silver strap sandals.

We especially love how she’s strutting her stuff with so much confidence in the video below!

See photos:

Watch:

Walking into the Miss World Charity Auction 2017. #missworldtime #missworld #missworld2017 #MW2017 #CHINA. thank you @feronaofficial For the beautiful dress and @stylenesthair For the gorgeous hair. A post shared by Ugochi M. Ihezue (@mitchelihezue) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

One more country has been added to the delegates for this year and it is Zambia.

Meet the queen below: