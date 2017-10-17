Produce Nnamdi Kanu or “there will be inevitable confrontation… the human mind cannot imagine” – IPOB to FG

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked the Federal Government to produce their leader Nnamdi Kanu in court on October 17, Punch reports.

Kanu had reportedly gone hiding after the Nigerian Military allegedly raided his house.

While his brother Fine Boy, in September, had said only Kanu can disclose his whereabouts.

However, Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had in the same month asked that the court order the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, to produce his client.

The Nigerian Military and the Federal Government have repeatedly insisted they have no idea as to the whereabouts of the IPOB leader.

In the statement released by IPOB on Tuesday, they asked both foreign organisations and developed nations to demand of the Nigerian Government the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB wrote:

The barefaced lies of the Nigerian Defence Minister, General Mansur Dan Ali, and that of the Buhari regime against our leader and organisation is beginning to unravel before the eyes of the world. By admitting publicly that soldiers were sent to Isiama Afaraukwu to look for our leader without any order or warrant from a court of law confirms the contempt in which the Nigerian government holds the rule of law and their judicial process. It is therefore incumbent upon civilised nations of the world and organisations alike to ask the APC-led Nigerian government why they decided to send armed soldiers to invade Kanu’s residence. One outcome is guaranteed in all this, should Nigeria not produce our leader in court on the 17th of October 2017, there will be inevitable confrontation on a scale the human mind cannot imagine, at a time and place of our choosing.